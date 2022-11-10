IQF Cheese Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.0% through 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the IQF cheese market is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022-2030. The rising demand for IQF cheese for its application in pizza, salad, burgers, and other cheese-based cuisines offered by restaurants is propelling the market demand. IQF cheese retains its aroma and texture as it is frozen quickly, reducing the formation of large ice crystals. The increasing application of IQF cheese owing to its high shelf life is likely to support market growth.



Cheese made with IQF technology has a longer shelf-life than fresh cheese. IQF cheese formats like shredded, cubes, and diced are majorly used in the food service sectors as their small & convenient size also helps in controlling wastage. Cheese made from both cow & goat milk can be frozen using IQF technology.



The rising number of quick service restaurants (QSRs) and cafe culture offering pizza, salads, and other cheese-based dishes is driving the demand for IQF cheese. Expansion strategies by key QSRs like Domino's, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Subway in Asian countries will provide opportunities for the market players.



The high cost of installation of IQF machines is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. The cost of installation can go up to more than USD 100,000. Therefore, IQF cheese is offered by a few key players and small companies & startups are non-existence in this category.



IQF mozzarella is the most popular product segment as most consumers prefer mozzarella over other cheeses such as cheddar, parmesan, gouda, etc. The availability of IQF mozzarella in shred, cube, and dice format is gaining the attention of food manufacturers. IQF mozzarella works quite well when melted and used as a topping over pizzas, toasts, baguettes, sandwiches, and salads.



Key Players



1. Granarolo S.p.A.

2. Saputo Foodservice

3. Agrial

4. V.I.P. Vertrieb Italienischer Food Produkte GmbH

5. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

6. Leprino Foods Company

7. Ornua Ingredients

8. Futura Foods UK Ltd.

9. CASA Radicci

10. Freddy Baines n.v.

11. Consorzio Dal Molise

12. Europomella SpA

13. Whitehall Specialties Inc.



Market Segmentation



• Source Insights



o Cow Milk

o Goat Milk



• Product Insights



o Mozzarella

o Cheddar

o Parmesan

o Others



Regional Insights



o North America



 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 Germany

 U.K.

 France

 Italy

 Spain

 Netherlands



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Indonesia

 Philippines



o Central & South America



 Brazil

 Argentina



o Middle East & Africa



 Saudi Arabia

 UAE



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



