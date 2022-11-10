The Worldwide Cardiac Safety Services Industry is Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Safety Services Market by Type (Standalone, Integrated), Services (ECG/Holter measurement, Blood Pressure measurement, Cardiac Imaging, Thorough QT Studies), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharma, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cardiac safety services market is projected to reach USD 1.0 Billion by 2027 from USD 0.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The Blood Pressure Measurement segment accounted for the second largest share of the type of services market in 2021

Blood pressure monitoring is an essential part of cardiac safety services. Increasing R&D activities and stringent clinical trial regulations make blood pressure measurement a critical parameter from both an efficacy and a safety endpoint. This factor is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

The contract research organizations (CROs) accounted for the second largest share of the end user market in 2021

CROs provide specialized services to pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies at a low cost. As a result, many pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug discovery services to CROs. As cardiac safety services are critical in drug development processes, their adoption is expected to increase with an increase in outsourcing

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Clario (US), Banook Group (France), IQVIA (US), Biotrial (France), Certara (US), Celerion (US), Medpace (US), Ncardia (Netherlands), Richmond Pharmacology (UK), PhysioStim (France), Shanghai Medicilon (China), Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), and SGS (Switzerland) are some of the major players operating in the market.

Europe: The second largest share in the cardiac safety services market

The European market includes Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the RoE. It accounted for the second largest market share of the cardiac safety services market. Important considerations include demographic changes, such as the growing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth in the region

