The Worldwide Cardiac Safety Services Industry is Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Safety Services Market by Type (Standalone, Integrated), Services (ECG/Holter measurement, Blood Pressure measurement, Cardiac Imaging, Thorough QT Studies), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharma, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cardiac safety services market is projected to reach USD 1.0 Billion by 2027 from USD 0.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
The Blood Pressure Measurement segment accounted for the second largest share of the type of services market in 2021
Blood pressure monitoring is an essential part of cardiac safety services. Increasing R&D activities and stringent clinical trial regulations make blood pressure measurement a critical parameter from both an efficacy and a safety endpoint. This factor is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.
The contract research organizations (CROs) accounted for the second largest share of the end user market in 2021
CROs provide specialized services to pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies at a low cost. As a result, many pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug discovery services to CROs. As cardiac safety services are critical in drug development processes, their adoption is expected to increase with an increase in outsourcing
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Clario (US), Banook Group (France), IQVIA (US), Biotrial (France), Certara (US), Celerion (US), Medpace (US), Ncardia (Netherlands), Richmond Pharmacology (UK), PhysioStim (France), Shanghai Medicilon (China), Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), and SGS (Switzerland) are some of the major players operating in the market.
Europe: The second largest share in the cardiac safety services market
The European market includes Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the RoE. It accounted for the second largest market share of the cardiac safety services market. Important considerations include demographic changes, such as the growing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth in the region
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Cardiac Safety Services Market Overview
4.2 North America: Cardiac Safety Services Market Share, by Type and Country (2021)
4.3 Cardiac Safety Services Market Share, by Type of Service, 2022 vs. 2027
4.4 Cardiac Safety Services Market Share, by End-user, 2022
4.5 Cardiac Safety Services Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry
5.2.1.2 Increased Outsourcing of R&D Activities
5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Introduction of New Technologies and Methods
5.2.2.2 Growth in Biosimilars and Biologics Markets
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 High Cost of Cardiac Safety Evaluation
6 Cardiac Safety Services Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Integrated Services
6.2.1 Integrated Services to Dominate Cardiac Safety Services Market
6.3 Standalone Services
6.3.1 Standalone Services Segment Witnessing Growth due to Cost-Effectiveness
7 Cardiac Safety Services Market, by Type of Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 ECG/Holter Measurement Services
7.2.1 ECG/Holter Measurement Services Support R&D in Novel Methods for Clinical Trials and Drug Discovery
7.3 Blood Pressure Measurement Services
7.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Cardiovascular Imaging Services
7.4.1 Cardiovascular Imaging Services Help in Drug Evaluation
7.5 Thorough Qt Studies
7.5.1 Need to Meet Stringent Regulatory Requirements to Drive Demand for Thorough Qt Studies
7.6 Other Services
8 Cardiac Safety Services Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.2.1 Increasing R&D by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Drive Demand for Cardiac Safety Services
8.3 Contract Research Organizations
8.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Drug Discovery Processes to Support Segment Growth
9 Cardiac Safety Services Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Player Ranking
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.3 Innovators
10.3.4 Emerging Companies
10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends
10.4.1 Acquisitions
10.4.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Agreements
10.4.3 Expansions
10.4.4 Other Strategies
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
11.1.2 Koninklijke Philips
11.1.3 Clario
11.1.4 Banook Group
11.1.5 Iqvia
11.1.6 Biotrial
11.1.7 Certara
11.1.8 Celerion
11.1.9 Medpace
11.1.10 Ncardia
11.1.11 Richmond Pharmacology
11.1.12 Physiostim
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Shanghai Medicilon
11.2.2 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC.
11.2.3 Sgs SA
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yklvf1
Attachment