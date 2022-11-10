Polypropylene Market is Projected to Reach US$ 153.99 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Polypropylene Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the polypropylene market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Expanding application range, technological advancements, and a surge in demand from the Asia-Pacific region.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Polypropylene Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Homopolymer and Copolymer),

(Homopolymer and Copolymer), By Application Type (Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, and Blow Molding),

(Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, and Blow Molding), By End-Use Industry Type (Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, and Others),

(Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Polypropylene Market Insights

By Type

The market is segmented as homopolymer and copolymer. The Homopolymer shares more than 81% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Homopolymer polyethylene is widely used in a large number of industries such as packaging, automotive, building & construction, and electrical & electronics owing to its better mechanical properties.

By Application Type

The polypropylene market is segmented as injection molding, fiber & raffia, film & sheet, and blow molding. Film and sheet share nearly 34.6% in 2021 of the market owing to their widespread usage in carpets, carpet backing, and tapes. Injection molding is expected to remain the second-largest segment owing to the growing demand for molded products in an increasing number of end-use industries.

By End-Use Industry Type

The polypropylene market is segmented as packaging, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, medical, and others. The packaging segment shares more than 35%in 2021 during the forecast period. Polypropylene is used in the packaging of food and consumer products.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia Pacific holds more than 45% of the share in 2021 for polypropylene during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India are the largest consumers of polypropylene in the region. Significant economic development in the region is paving the path for electrical & electronic, packaging, building & construction, and automotive industries.

COVID-19 Impact on the Polypropylene Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

SABIC

DuPont

INEOS

Formosa Plastics Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

LG Chem

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Reliance Industries Limited

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Braskem, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

Lotte Chemical UK LTD

Trinseo, HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited

Brahmaputra Cracker

Polymer Limited

SACO AEI Polymers

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Polypropylene Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscapepe analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

