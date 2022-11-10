Tech Impact to Host National Apprenticeship Week Celebration

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Impact announced today the nonprofit will celebrate National Apprenticeship Week with an event that recognizes its First Cohort of IT Apprenticeship Alumni and educates employers and career seekers about the benefits of Registered Apprenticeships and the programs available in the community. The in-person event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 3:30-7 p.m. at DECO, located at 111 W. 10th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Those interested in attending can register here.

In partnership with Tech Hire Delaware, the Delaware IT Industry Council, Apprenti, and Cybersecurity Youth Apprenticeship Initiative, Tech Impact launched Delaware's first Registered IT Technology Support Apprenticeship program in 2020 supported by funding from JP Morgan Chase & Co. The program aims to develop highly-skilled IT talent to meet the increasing employer demand throughout the region, primarily in the financial tech industry.

"On behalf of Tech Impact, we congratulate our Apprenticeship Alumni," said Patrick Callihan, CEO of Tech Impact. "Two years ago, we launched our vision of a modern-day apprentice program for modern-day tech. Today we are thrilled to celebrate the impact this program has on developing inclusive talent and fueling the economy in our region. We hope to inspire employers, workforce leaders, and career seekers to get involved."

The First Cohort of Apprenticeship Alumni to be celebrated at the event includes Austin Northcutt and Sabrina Holmes. Northcutt was experiencing challenges transitioning from an educational diagnostician to the Information Systems field after receiving his Masters' degree. He completed an IT apprenticeship with JP Morgan and Chase where he remains an employee today, leading a sub-team of the JP Morgan Cybersecurity team. Holmes' background was in financial services. She joined the Apprenti program where she entered an IT Business Analyst Apprenticeship, which complements her skill set. Today, she is employed by Tech Impact as an IT business analyst.

The Delaware IT Industry Council (D-ITIC) joins Tech Impact in celebrating Apprenticeship Week and offers heartfelt congratulations to all of the graduating apprentices. "While apprenticeships have long been associated with construction and the building trades industries, they are fast becoming a viable solution for growing and diversifying the tech workforce," says Zakiyyah Ali, Executive Director of the Council. "Apprenticeships are essential to expanding job opportunities in tech for underrepresented career seekers and can create a robust talent pool of STARs, who are professionals without a college degree that are Skilled Through Alternative Routes."

"Apprenticeship programs offer employers a turnkey solution to the talent gap, which continues to grow wider," said Jennifer Carlson, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Apprenti. "The impact of these programs not only strengthens equity and inclusion within the participating organizations but builds momentum for larger-scale change across the tech industry as a whole."

"We are proud to partner with Tech Impact to support their Cybersecurity, IT Support, and Software Developer apprenticeship programs," said Bridget Brown, Project Manager of the Cybersecurity Youth Apprenticeship Initiative (CYAI). "More than 700,000 job openings in cybersecurity across the country means we need all of the resources we can gather to meet this critical need. Through registered apprenticeship programs, youth earn while they learn and don't need to choose between education and a job."

National Apprenticeship Week, November 14-20, is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeships for rebuilding our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities. Apprenticeships are full-time jobs that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction, allowing apprentices to earn while they learn. To be part of the apprenticeship program, experience in IT is not required. Learn more about the program by visiting here.

About Tech Impact

Tech Impact is a nonprofit that leverages technology to advance social impact. Our proven workforce training programs and intermediary services prepare our graduates to launch or advance their careers in technology. We strengthen nonprofits through a full spectrum of technological support, giving them the education and services they need to deliver greater impact and help their communities thrive. Learn more at techimpact.org.

About Apprenti

Apprenti, a 501(c)3 non-profit, delivers registered apprenticeship programs to bridge the tech talent and diversity gaps. By adapting the time-tested model of apprenticeship, Apprenti helps employers meet evolving workforce needs and trains future tech workers with an emphasis on underrepresented groups, including women, people of color, veterans, and people with disabilities. Apprenti's programs are industry recognized and federally approved for employers with tech talent needs across the United States. For more information on how to apply, donate, or become a hiring partner, please visit www.ApprentiCareers.org.

About Cybersecurity Youth Apprenticeship Initiative

Cybersecurity Youth Apprenticeship Initiative (CYAI) is funded by the U.S. DOL Employment and Training Administration (ETA) Office of Apprenticeship (OA). CYAI promotes sustainable development of cybersecurity apprenticeship programs for youth aged 16-21 and is administered by ICF. The goal of the initiative is to create at least 900 new cybersecurity apprenticeships for youth by 2024.

Contacts:

Caitlin Wolf

Tech Impact

410-935-2363

caitlinrwolf@gmail.com

FINN Partners for Apprenti

apprenti@finnpartners.com

Melissa Canu

Cybersecurity Youth Apprenticeship Initiative

Melissa.Canu@icf.com

