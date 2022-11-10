NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB13,002.1 million (US$1,827.8 million)i

Record-high Quarterly Vehicle Deliveries were 31,607 units

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022

Vehicle deliveries were 31,607 in the third quarter of 2022, consisting of 22,859 premium smart electric SUVs and 8,748 premium smart electric sedans, representing an increase of 29.3% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 26.1% from the second quarter of 2022.





Key Operating Results



2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 Deliveries 31,607 25,059 25,768 25,034 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 Deliveries 24,439 21,896 20,060 17,353

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022

Vehicle sales were RMB11,932.7 million (US$1,677.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 38.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24.7% from the second quarter of 2022.

were RMB11,932.7 million (US$1,677.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 38.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24.7% from the second quarter of 2022. Vehicle margin ii was 16.4% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 18.0% in the third quarter of 2021 and 16.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

was 16.4% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 18.0% in the third quarter of 2021 and 16.7% in the second quarter of 2022. Total revenues were RMB13,002.1 million (US$1,827.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 32.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 26.3% from the second quarter of 2022.

were RMB13,002.1 million (US$1,827.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 32.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 26.3% from the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit was RMB1,735.1 million (US$243.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 12.9% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 29.5% from the second quarter of 2022.

was RMB1,735.1 million (US$243.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 12.9% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 29.5% from the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 13.3% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 20.3% in the third quarter of 2021 and 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022.

was 13.3% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 20.3% in the third quarter of 2021 and 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022. Loss from operations was RMB3,870.3 million (US$544.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 290.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 36.0% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB3,258.4 million (US$458.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 348.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 38.4% from the second quarter of 2022.

was RMB3,870.3 million (US$544.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 290.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 36.0% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB3,258.4 million (US$458.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 348.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 38.4% from the second quarter of 2022. Net loss was RMB4,110.8 million (US$577.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 392.1% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 49.1% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB3,498.9 million (US$491.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 514.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 54.3% from the second quarter of 2022.

was RMB4,110.8 million (US$577.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 392.1% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 49.1% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB3,498.9 million (US$491.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 514.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 54.3% from the second quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was RMB4,142.3 million (US$582.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 44.9% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 50.9% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB3,459.3 million (US$486.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 507.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 58.3% from the second quarter of 2022.

was RMB4,142.3 million (US$582.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 44.9% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 50.9% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB3,459.3 million (US$486.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 507.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 58.3% from the second quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share/American Depositary Share (ADS) iii were both RMB2.53 (US$0.36) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.82 in the third quarter of 2021 and RMB1.68 in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB2.11 (US$0.30), compared with RMB0.36 in the third quarter of 2021 and RMB1.34 in the second quarter of 2022.

were both RMB2.53 (US$0.36) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.82 in the third quarter of 2021 and RMB1.68 in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB2.11 (US$0.30), compared with RMB0.36 in the third quarter of 2021 and RMB1.34 in the second quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits were RMB51.4 billion (US$7.2 billion) as of September 30, 2022.

Key Financial Results



(in RMB million, except for per ordinary share data and percentage) 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2021 Q3 % Changeiv QoQ YoY Vehicle Sales 11,932.7 9,570.8 8,636.8 24.7% 38.2% Vehicle Margin 16.4% 16.7% 18.0% -30bp -160bp Total Revenues 13,002.1 10,292.4 9,805.3 26.3% 32.6% Gross Profit 1,735.1 1,340.3 1,993.2 29.5% -12.9% Gross Margin 13.3% 13.0% 20.3% 30bp -700bp Loss from Operations (3,870.3) (2,845.6) (991.9) 36.0% 290.2% Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP) (3,258.4) (2,355.1) (726.3) 38.4% 348.6% Net Loss (4,110.8) (2,757.5) (835.3) 49.1% 392.1% Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP) (3,498.9) (2,267.0) (569.7) 54.3% 514.2% Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (4,142.3) (2,745.0) (2,858.9) 50.9% 44.9% Net Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS-Basic and Diluted (2.53) (1.68) (1.82) 50.6% 39.0% Adjusted Net Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS-Basic and Diluted (non-GAAP) (2.11) (1.34) (0.36) 57.5% 486.1%

Recent Developments

Deliveries in October 2022

NIO delivered 10,059 vehicles in October 2022, increasing by 174.3% year-over-year. As of October 31, 2022, cumulative vehicle deliveries reached 259,563 vehicles.

ESG Report

On September 30, 2022, NIO officially published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report to share the details and progress on its ESG management, practices and performance.

European Markets

On October 7, 2022, NIO unveiled its products and services for Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden at the NIO Berlin 2022. Three new models based on NIO Technology 2.0, ET7, EL7 and ET5, are gradually made available for order through NIO Subscription, leasing programs, and direct sales to users.

CEO and CFO Comments

“NIO delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, representing a solid growth of 29.3% year-over-year and achieving a record-breaking quarterly delivery. Following the delivery of our new product lineup based on NIO Technology 2.0 catering to different market segments, we have witnessed strong growth momentum in user demand and robust foot traffic, especially after the debut of ET5s in stores from September, and expect the ET5 delivery will support a substantial acceleration of our overall revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. To meet the growing user demand and shorten the waiting time, we have been working closely with supply chain partners to accelerate production and delivery," said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO.

“At the NIO Berlin 2022 on November 7, we introduced our compelling products and holistic service system to more users in Europe. Encouraged by the rave reviews from the local users and media, we have full confidence in our future performance in Europe,” added Mr. Li.

“We achieved solid top line growth in the third quarter of 2022 against a challenging market environment,” added Steven Wei Feng, chief financial officer of NIO. “We aim to consistently enhance the holistic user experience for our global user community by investing in core technology development as well as power network expansion, while continuously improving our operational execution and efficiency.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Revenues

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB13,002.1 million (US$1,827.8 million), representing an increase of 32.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 26.3% from the second quarter of 2022.





in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB13,002.1 million (US$1,827.8 million), representing an increase of 32.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 26.3% from the second quarter of 2022. Vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB11,932.7 million (US$1,677.5 million), representing an increase of 38.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24.7% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to higher deliveries as a result of a more diversified product mix offered to our users.





in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB11,932.7 million (US$1,677.5 million), representing an increase of 38.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24.7% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to higher deliveries as a result of a more diversified product mix offered to our users. Other sales in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB1,069.4 million (US$150.3 million), representing a decrease of 8.5% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 48.2% from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in other sales over the third quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the decreased revenue derived from sales of automotive regulatory credits, offset by the increase in other revenues in line with the incremental vehicle sales. The increase in other sales over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the increased revenue derived from sales of automotive regulatory credits and increase in other revenues in line with the incremental vehicle sales.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB11,267.0 million (US$1,583.9 million), representing an increase of 44.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 25.9% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by the increase of delivery volume and higher battery cost per vehicle. The increase in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2022 was attributed to the higher delivery volume.





in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB11,267.0 million (US$1,583.9 million), representing an increase of 44.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 25.9% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by the increase of delivery volume and higher battery cost per vehicle. The increase in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2022 was attributed to the higher delivery volume. Gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB1,735.1 million (US$243.9 million), representing a decrease of 12.9% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 29.5% from the second quarter of 2022.





in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB1,735.1 million (US$243.9 million), representing a decrease of 12.9% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 29.5% from the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 13.3%, compared with 20.3% in the third quarter of 2021 and 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of gross margin over the third quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to (i) the decreased revenue from sales of automotive regulatory credits with high sales margin, (ii) the decrease of vehicle margin, and (iii) the reduction in other sales margin resulting from the expanded investment in power and service network. The increase of gross margin over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the sales of automotive regulatory credits with high sales margin.





in the third quarter of 2022 was 13.3%, compared with 20.3% in the third quarter of 2021 and 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of gross margin over the third quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to (i) the decreased revenue from sales of automotive regulatory credits with high sales margin, (ii) the decrease of vehicle margin, and (iii) the reduction in other sales margin resulting from the expanded investment in power and service network. The increase of gross margin over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the sales of automotive regulatory credits with high sales margin. Vehicle margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 16.4%, compared with 18.0% in the third quarter of 2021 and 16.7% in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to the increased battery cost per unit, which was partially offset by the decrease in subsidization in user vehicle financing arrangements. Vehicle margin remained stable compared with the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB2,944.5 million (US$413.9 million), representing an increase of 146.8% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 37.0% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), research and development expenses were RMB2,571.4 million (US$361.5 million), representing an increase of 134.8% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 37.2% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the increased personnel costs in research and development functions as well as the incremental design and development costs for new products and technologies.





in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB2,944.5 million (US$413.9 million), representing an increase of 146.8% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 37.0% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), research and development expenses were RMB2,571.4 million (US$361.5 million), representing an increase of 134.8% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 37.2% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the increased personnel costs in research and development functions as well as the incremental design and development costs for new products and technologies. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB2,712.5 million (US$381.3 million), representing an increase of 48.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 18.8% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2,490.8 million (US$350.2 million), representing an increase of 49.4% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 19.6% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 was mainly due to (i) the increase in personnel costs related to sales and general corporate functions, (ii) increased expenses related to the Company’s sales and service network expansion, and (iii) increase in marketing and promotional activities to promote our vehicles in China and Europe.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB3,870.3 million (US$544.1 million), representing an increase of 290.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 36.0% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB3,258.4 million (US$458.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 348.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 38.4% from the second quarter of 2022.

Share-based Compensation Expenses

Share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB611.9 million (US$86.0 million), representing an increase of 130.4% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24.8% from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in share-based compensation expenses over the third quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributed to the grant of restricted shares on a continued basis.

Loss before Income Tax Expense

Other losses, net in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB495.6 million (US$69.7 million), representing an increase of RMB528.2 million from other income of RMB32.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of RMB305.6 million from the second quarter of 2022. The increase of other losses over the third quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the loss from the revaluation of our overseas Renminbi-related assets as a result of the depreciation of Renminbi against U.S. dollars in the third quarter of 2022.

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB4,110.8 million (US$577.9 million), representing an increase of 392.1% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 49.1% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB3,498.9 million (US$491.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 514.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 54.3% from the second quarter of 2022.





in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB4,110.8 million (US$577.9 million), representing an increase of 392.1% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 49.1% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB3,498.9 million (US$491.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 514.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 54.3% from the second quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB 4,142.3 million (US$582.3 million), representing an increase of 44.9% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 50.9% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB3,459.3 million (US$486.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022.





in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB 4,142.3 million (US$582.3 million), representing an increase of 44.9% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 50.9% from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB3,459.3 million (US$486.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share/ADS in the third quarter of 2022 were both RMB2.53 (US$0.36), compared with RMB1.82 in the third quarter of 2021 and RMB1.68 in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB2.11 (US$0.30), compared with RMB0.36 in the third quarter of 2021 and RMB1.34 in the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheets

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits were RMB51.4 billion (US$7.2 billion) as of September 30, 2022.

Share Issuance

On August 23, 2022, NIO issued 8,805,770 Class A ordinary shares upon conversion of a portion of our convertible senior note due 2022.





On November 4, 2022, NIO issued 18,000,000 Class A ordinary shares to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the depositary of the Company’s ADS program, to facilitate future exercise of options and other share incentive awards under the 2018 Share Incentive Plan of the Company.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 43,000 and 48,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 71.8% to 91.7% from the same quarter of 2021.

to be between 43,000 and 48,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 71.8% to 91.7% from the same quarter of 2021. Total revenues to be between RMB17,368 million (US$2,442 million) and RMB19,225 million (US$2,703 million), representing an increase of approximately 75.4% to 94.2% from the same quarter of 2021.

This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO’s product portfolio consists of the ES8, a six- or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, the ES7 (or the EL7), a mid-large five-seater premium smart electric SUV, the ES6, a five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, the EC6, a five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV, the ET7, a flagship premium smart electric sedan, and the ET5, a mid-size premium smart electric sedan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the websites of each of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture a car of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the newly introduced BaaS and ADaaS; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of the ES8, ES7 (or the EL7), ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build the NIO brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the announcements and filings on the websites of each of the SEHK and SGX-ST. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP), adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP), in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) and adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) as cost of sales, research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, loss from operations and net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP), adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted net loss per share and basic and diluted net loss per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)





As of December 31, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 15,333,719 18,080,674 2,541,741 Restricted cash 2,994,408 3,493,321 491,083 Short-term investments 37,057,554 26,729,065 3,757,512 Trade and notes receivable 2,797,805 4,384,009 616,294 Amounts due from related parties 1,551,334 1,754,279 246,613 Inventory 2,056,352 6,671,568 937,874 Prepayments and other current assets 1,850,143 1,944,863 273,405 Total current assets 63,641,315 63,057,779 8,864,522 Non-current assets: Long-term restricted cash 46,437 65,732 9,240 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,399,516 12,777,076 1,796,173 Land use rights, net 199,121 213,929 30,074 Long-term investments 3,059,383 5,982,684 841,032 Right-of-use assets - operating lease 2,988,374 7,505,429 1,055,097 Other non-current assets 5,549,455 7,274,586 1,022,645 Total non-current assets 19,242,286 33,819,436 4,754,261 Total assets 82,883,601 96,877,215 13,618,783 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 5,230,000 5,039,210 708,401 Trade and notes payable 12,638,991 20,367,423 2,863,207 Amounts due to related parties 687,200 478,745 67,301 Taxes payable 627,794 207,715 29,200 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 744,561 831,617 116,907 Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,067,962 1,768,304 248,584 Accruals and other liabilities 7,201,644 11,036,414 1,551,474 Total current liabilities 29,198,152 39,729,428 5,585,074 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 9,739,176 12,537,116 1,762,440 Non-current operating lease liabilities 2,317,193 6,825,488 959,512 Deferred tax liabilities 25,199 216,598 30,449 Other non-current liabilities 3,540,458 4,704,302 661,320 Total non-current liabilities 15,622,026 24,283,504 3,413,721 Total liabilities 44,820,178 64,012,932 8,998,795

NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)





As of December 31, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ MEZZANINE EQUITY Redeemable non-controlling interests 3,277,866 3,484,640 489,863 Total mezzanine equity 3,277,866 3,484,640 489,863 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total NIO Inc. shareholders’ equity 34,709,924 29,133,646 4,095,543 Non-controlling interests 75,633 245,997 34,582 Total shareholders’ equity 34,785,557 29,379,643 4,130,125 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 82,883,601 96,877,215 13,618,783

NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 8,636,765 9,570,842 11,932,709 1,677,474 Other sales 1,168,536 721,522 1,069,386 150,332 Total revenues 9,805,301 10,292,364 13,002,095 1,827,806 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (7,078,180 ) (7,976,625 ) (9,978,261 ) (1,402,722 ) Other sales (733,959 ) (975,436 ) (1,288,741 ) (181,168 ) Total cost of sales (7,812,139 ) (8,952,061 ) (11,267,002 ) (1,583,890 ) Gross profit 1,993,162 1,340,303 1,735,093 243,916 Operating expenses: Research and development (1,193,122 ) (2,149,479 ) (2,944,517 ) (413,934 ) Selling, general and administrative (1,824,875 ) (2,282,461 ) (2,712,483 ) (381,315 ) Other operating income 32,910 246,077 51,607 7,255 Total operating expenses (2,985,087 ) (4,185,863 ) (5,605,393 ) (787,994 ) Loss from operations (991,925 ) (2,845,560 ) (3,870,300 ) (544,078 ) Interest and investment income 240,120 292,863 313,208 44,030 Interest expenses (77,190 ) (64,712 ) (100,564 ) (14,137 ) Share of (loss)/income of equity investees (35,631 ) 48,053 52,054 7,318 Other income/(losses), net 32,574 (189,955 ) (495,582 ) (69,668 ) Loss before income tax expense (832,052 ) (2,759,311 ) (4,101,184 ) (576,535 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit (3,250 ) 1,791 (9,639 ) (1,355 ) Net loss (835,302 ) (2,757,520 ) (4,110,823 ) (577,890 ) Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (2,023,534 ) (68,899 ) (71,100 ) (9,995 ) Net (income)/ loss attributable to non-controlling interests (14 ) 81,411 39,603 5,567 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (2,858,850 ) (2,745,008 ) (4,142,320 ) (582,318 ) Net loss (835,302 ) (2,757,520 ) (4,110,823 ) (577,890 ) Other comprehensive income Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax — (4,999 ) 32,727 4,601 Change in unrealized losses on cash flow hedges — (20 ) (797 ) (112 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 19,912 490,549 400,386 56,285 Total other comprehensive income 19,912 485,530 432,316 60,774 Total comprehensive loss (815,390 ) (2,271,990 ) (3,678,507 ) (517,116 )





Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (2,023,534 ) (68,899 ) (71,100 ) (9,995 ) Net (income)/ loss attributable to non-controlling interests (14 ) 81,411 39,603 5,567 Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests — — (6,387 ) (898 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (2,838,938 ) (2,259,478 ) (3,716,391 ) (522,442 )





Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 1,567,807,244 1,632,803,993 1,640,001,909 1,640,001,909 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (1.82 ) (1.68 ) (2.53 ) (0.36 ) Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 1,567,807,244 1,632,803,993 1,640,001,909 1,640,001,909 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (1.82 ) (1.68 ) (2.53 ) (0.36 )

NIO INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP

Result Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (11,267,002 ) 17,040 — (11,249,962 ) Research and development expenses (2,944,517 ) 373,154 — (2,571,363 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,712,483 ) 221,680 — (2,490,803 ) Total (16,924,002 ) 611,874 — (16,312,128 ) Loss from operations (3,870,300 ) 611,874 — (3,258,426 ) Net loss (4,110,823 ) 611,874 — (3,498,949 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (4,142,320 ) 611,874 71,100 (3,459,346 )





Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (2.53 ) 0.37 0.05 (2.11 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (2.53 ) 0.37 0.05 (2.11 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD) (0.36 ) 0.05 0.01 (0.30 )





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP

Result Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (8,952,061 ) 14,227 — (8,937,834 ) Research and development expenses (2,149,479 ) 275,894 — (1,873,585 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,282,461 ) 200,382 — (2,082,079 ) Total (13,384,001 ) 490,503 — (12,893,498 ) Loss from operations (2,845,560 ) 490,503 — (2,355,057 ) Net loss (2,757,520 ) 490,503 — (2,267,017 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (2,745,008 ) 490,503 68,899 (2,185,606 )





Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (1.68 ) 0.30 0.04 (1.34 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (1.68 ) 0.30 0.04 (1.34 )





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP

Result Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (7,812,139 ) 10,021 — (7,802,118 ) Research and development expenses (1,193,122 ) 98,170 — (1,094,952 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,824,875 ) 157,400 — (1,667,475 ) Total (10,830,136 ) 265,591 — (10,564,545 ) Loss from operations (991,925 ) 265,591 — (726,334 ) Net loss (835,302 ) 265,591 — (569,711 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (2,858,850 ) 265,591 2,023,534 (569,725 )





Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (1.82 ) 0.17 1.29 (0.36 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (1.82 ) 0.17 1.29 (0.36 )

i All translations from RMB to USD for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were made at the rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

ii Vehicle margin is the margin of new vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from new vehicle sales only.

iii Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

iv Except for gross margin and vehicle margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are calculated.