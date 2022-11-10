Global Membrane Separation Market Report 2022: Growing Preference for Nanofiltration Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Separation Market, by Technology, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Scarcity of pure water resources is augmenting the opportunities for the use of membranes in purification of brackish water. Rapid rise in population and steady expansion of industries has fuelled the demand for water. This in turn has increased the requirement for membranes for water & wastewater treatment applications.



Market Dynamics



The global membrane separation market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising depletion of water resources and increasing contamination of surface water bodies and ground in developing region. Furthermore, growing investments for Research & Development in membrane separation production technology have led to the introduction of products with enhanced flow rates and better durability. This scenario is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global membrane separation market over the forecast period.



Major players in the global membrane separation market are increasing their investment on innovative product launchings, research & development and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use application such as municipality, mining, wastewater treatment. This scenario is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



The nanofiltration segment is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period on account of its growing utilization for producing Ultrapure Water (UPW) in the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the growing preference for nanofiltration in the dairy, chemical processing, and textile sectors is expected to further propel segment growth. Nanofiltration technology removes most of the organic contaminants from water and wastewater. They are used in the recovery of spent acids and caustic solutions from industrial effluents. Furthermore, it can be used for the elimination of dyes and colorants from the wastewater generated by textiles and leather processing industries.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global membrane separation market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global membrane separation market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Sartorius AG, 3M Company, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., TriSep Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, GE Water & Process Technologies, IDE Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Pentair X-Flow, Pall Corporation, Polypore International, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hyflux, and Kubota

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global membrane separation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, membrane separation manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global membrane separation market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Membrane Separation Market, By Technology:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse osmosis

Global Membrane Separation Market, By Application:

Water & Wastewater

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Global Membrane Separation Market, By Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Nordic

Benelux

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Oceania

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Sartorius AG.

3M Company

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

TriSep Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

GE Water & Process Technologies

IDE Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Pentair X-Flow

Pall Corporation

Polypore International, Inc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Hyflux

Kubota

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Membrane Separation Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Membrane Separation Market, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

6. Global Membrane Separation Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

7. Global Membrane Separation Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

8. Competitive Landscape

