Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market | Fastest-Growing Market (CAGR 41.8 %) In The EV Battery Space

Isle of Man, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is the newest addition to the Douglas Insights comparison engine. This addition will assist analysts, researchers, experts, and organizations in evaluating and comparing global research studies. Professionals are able to compare data by page count, table of contents, publisher rating, and price. Using this comparison engine, it is simple to identify market trends, market share, market size, growth opportunities, obstacles, and other challenges.

Douglas Insights is the first and foremost comparison engine in the world. This comparison engine enables users to gain vital insights into the expanding electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market. The market offers numerous opportunities for the growth and success of businesses. However, organisations can develop more effective strategies for market expansion and penetration if they possess vital insights. This is precisely the objective of Douglas Insights' comparison engine.

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/electric-vehicle-battery-reuse-and-recycling-market

Market Drivers

The auto industry is rapidly evolving. This rapid expansion is attributable to lithium-ion batteries, which are currently used to power electric vehicles. Moreover, as the end of life approaches for developed electric vehicle batteries, organisations are actively recycling them for economic and environmental benefits. An electric vehicle battery is a rechargeable battery that uses chemical energy. No combustion engine is required for propulsion. In addition, when they reach the end of their useful life, they are replaced and recycled.

For environmental sustainability, recycling is essential. During this process, batteries that have reached their end of life are stripped of their valuable components and recycled to maximise the use of limited metal resources. The metals extracted from spent batteries include cobalt, aluminium, lithium, and others.

Studies show that the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 41.8 percent between 2018 and 2025. The major industry players in the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market are ACCUREC recycling, Battery Solutions, American Manganese Inc, and Umicore. Based on region, North America dominates the industry, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The top factor driving the market's growth is the increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles. Market consumers are now more environmentally conscious than ever. People want to play their part in saving the environment and are willing to do whatever they can to achieve environmental sustainability, as evidenced by the increasing demand for environmental-friendly vehicles.

The auto industry is evolving fast. The rapid growth is due to lithium-ion batteries, which are now being used to power electric vehicles. Moreover, as developed electric vehicle batteries are approaching the end of life, organizations are actively recycling them to address economic and environmental benefits. An electric vehicle battery is a rechargeable battery that uses chemical energy. It doesn’t require a combustion engine for propulsion. Furthermore, when they reach their end-of-life, they are replaced by new ones and recycled.

Recycling is essential for environmental sustainability. During this process, valuable materials inside the batteries that have reached end-of-life are recovered and recycled to optimize the use of finite metal resources. The metals recovered from the end-of-life batteries include cobalt, aluminum, lithium, etc.

Studies show that the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 41.8 % between 2018 and 2025. The major industry players in the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market are ACCUREC recycling, Battery Solutions, American Manganese Inc, and Umicore. Based on region, North America dominates the industry, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles is the top factor driving the market's growth. Market consumers are now more environmentally conscious than ever. People want to play their part in saving the environment. They are willing to do whatever they can to achieve environmental sustainability. And it is visible to see as the demand for environmental-friendly vehicles increases.

Key players

Companies worldwide are efficiently partnering to recycle metals and create lithium-ion batteries cost-efficiently. For example, Kemetco partnered with American Manganese to develop commercially scalable lithium-ion battery technology. This technology is both cost and environmentally friendly. Moreover, it is expected to satisfy lithium’s global demand by 9 percent.

Besides this, over 66 percent of EV batteries will be recycled in China. This is perhaps because the cost of doing business in China is comparatively low. If companies don’t seek partnerships with Chinese counterparts, the growth may slow down because of the high cost of setting up recycling plants.

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XXBN Market Size Projection in 2028 $XX BN CAGR (2018-2025) 41.8 % Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in power electric vehicles, Increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles, Rise in the demand for recycled materials and products Segmentation By Battery Type, By EV Type, By End Use, By Region Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Accurec-Recycling GmbH, BMW Group, China Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (CALB), Nissan Motor, Tesla and Toshiba Corp.

Segmentations

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium Battery Chemistry

Construction of Lithium-Ion Batteries

A Thorough Method for Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in 1 Recycling Process for Spent Lithium-Ion Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Recycling Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicles

Lead-Acid Batteries

Recycling of Lead-Acid Batteries

By EV Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Key Components of Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Operation of Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Key Components of a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Operation of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Key Components of a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Car (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Key Components of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By End Use

Passenger Car

Economics

Environmental Factors

Key Factors Boosting Passenger Electric Vehicle Sales

Commercial Vehicle

Types of EV Trucks

Energy Storage

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology

Batteries for Electric Cars and Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger mark et share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries (LIBs)

Definition of Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling

Reuse

Recycling

Technological Background and Advancements

Industry Concept

Importance of the Industry

Market Overview of the Electric Vehicle Industry

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Challenges

Trends



Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Influence on Electric Vehicle Manufacture and Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Vehicle Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for EV Charging Stations



Chapter 5 Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Introduction

Value Chain Analysis

Raw and Processed Materials

Cell Component Manufacturing

Cell Manufacturing

Battery Pack Manufacturing

Electric Vehicles Manufacturing

Recycling

…………….. ToC continued

Compare the report and make your decision -https://douglasinsights.com/electric-vehicle-battery-reuse-and-recycling-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights For More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Similar Market Research Report Comparisons:

Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market : The market will rise steadily in the upcoming years. There is a shift in the electric vehicles market as more and more consumers look for affordable products.

Electric Vehicle Battery Market : The global Electric Vehicle Battery market is expected to cross market value of USD 78.11 billion in 2027 from USD 26.62 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 24.16% during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Battery Materials Market : The electric vehicle battery materials market is expected to cross-market value of USD 10,307.0 million in 2027 from USD 5,674.6 million in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.9% during the forecast period.