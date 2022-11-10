Turtle Creek Asset Management extends the offering period for Seed Class Shares in its UCITS fund

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. (‘Turtle Creek’), a Canadian independent investment management firm with a 24-year history, is pleased to announce an extension of its Seed Class Shares offering period for its UCITS fund, Turtle Creek North American Equity Fund, an Irish ICAV fund. The extension is from November 2, 2022 to January 4, 2023; the first closing was August 3, 2022.



Michael Bowen, Senior Vice President, said: “We are pleased to be extending our Seed Class Shares offering period. We think long-term value investing in North American equities with a well-considered, consistent and nuanced investment approach represents a primary portfolio building block, and is particularly attractive in the current climate.”

Turtle Creek was established in 1998 by Andrew Brenton, Jeffrey Cole and Jeffrey Hebel who have worked together continuously for over 25 years. Prior to Turtle Creek, they founded and ran the private equity investment subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia. While successful at generating strong returns for the bank, they pivoted to public equity investing on account of routinely observing better run, profitable companies trading at irrational prices, and concluded that improved risk-adjusted-returns could be achieved. Today, Turtle Creek manages mid-cap public equity portfolios totalling close to US$3.5 billion.

Turtle Creek’s strategy has been refined over the last 24 years, and is both rigorous and repeatable. The UCITS fund portfolio, consisting of 35-40 holdings, is constructed from the 100+ companies that the firm actively follows, and is managed according to the same cash flow based value investing strategy and continuous optimization process that has been successful for over 20 years.

About Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 by Andrew Brenton, Jeffrey Cole and Jeffrey Hebel. Based in Toronto, Turtle Creek is comprised of twelve investment team members and fourteen additional employees, offering a different kind of value investing focused on long-term capital growth for a clientele of high-net-worth families, institutions and wealth advisors.

For further information, please visit:

https://www.turtlecreek.ca/

Contacts: