Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Projected to Grow at a magnificent CAGR During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [98 Pages Report]

Pune, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In 2022 (Short Description) : Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fast evolving as the go-to technology for companies across the world to personalise experience for individuals. The rudimentary applications AI include bring smarter chat-bots for customer service, personalising services for individuals, and even placing an AI robot for self-service at banks. Beyond these basic applications, banks can implement the technology for bringing in more efficiency to their back-office and even reduce fraud and security risks.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size is projected to reach multi million by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report Contains 98 Pages Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Artificial Intelligence (AI) product introduction, recent developments and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market report are:

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc

IBM Corporation

Avaamo Inc

Baidu Inc

Cape Analytics LLC

Oracle Corporation

Short Summery About Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market :

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Report Overview

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI estimated at US$ 3232.9 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 15320 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Positive rise of AI-based application in BFSI such as customer support, fraud detection, and improving employee efficiency, buoyed the AI in BFSI market.

Report Scope

This latest report researches the industry structure, revenue and gross margin. Major players’ headquarters, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI companies, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI market and current trends within the industry.

Report further studies the market development status and future Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Artificial Intelligence (AI) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language processing (NLP)

Predictive Analytics

Machine Vision

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Banking

Insurance

Wealth management

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with the manufacturing process of Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market?

Economic impact on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry and development trend of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

Get a Sample Copy of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report 2022

