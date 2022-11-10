Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market Report 2022: High Demand for Over The Counter Medications Boosts Growth

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pruritus Therapeutics Market By Drug type, By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pruritus therapeutics market was valued at $7,849.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $11,186.15 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Medical professionals have utilized corticosteroids as a topical dosage form for treating pruritus for many years. The first-line pharmacological therapy for pruritus and associated skin itch diseases such as AD, allergic contact dermatitis, and lichen planus is corticosteroids. Pruritus, a common sign of autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions, can be extremely uncomfortable and negatively affect a patient's quality of life. Moisturizers, emollients, and barrier repair creams usually lessen pruritus by enhancing barrier function.



Leading market players are significantly investing in research and development to create innovative pruritus therapies. Investments are also being made to advance existing therapeutics. In addition, launching new medications and building a strong product pipeline is the major focus of key players. Moreover, owing to their low cost and convenience of availability, over-the-counter topical medicines are in high demand. As a result, patients are turning more frequently to over-the-counter treatments. These drivers provide a favorable environment for increasing sales of pruritus products and for growth of the overall market. However, lack of knowledge regarding cause of the disease creates hindrance to the market. Moreover, patent expiry of various pruritus therapeutic products provide a greater opportunity for market players to grow their business.

Key Market Segments

By Drug type

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Local Anesthetics

Immunosuppressant

Others

By Disease Type

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Urticaria

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug stores Retail Pharmacies

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Online providers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Germany

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cara therapeutics, Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Eilly Lilly and company

Evelo Biosciences

Galderma S.A.

LEO Pharma

MC2 therapeuitics

Novan, Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Sanofi

Trevi therapeutics

Viatris Inc. (Mylan NV)

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE



CHAPTER 5: PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE

CHAPTER 6: PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



CHAPTER 7: PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

