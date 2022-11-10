Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market Report 2022: High Demand for Over The Counter Medications Boosts Growth

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pruritus Therapeutics Market By Drug type, By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pruritus therapeutics market was valued at $7,849.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $11,186.15 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.
Medical professionals have utilized corticosteroids as a topical dosage form for treating pruritus for many years. The first-line pharmacological therapy for pruritus and associated skin itch diseases such as AD, allergic contact dermatitis, and lichen planus is corticosteroids. Pruritus, a common sign of autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions, can be extremely uncomfortable and negatively affect a patient's quality of life. Moisturizers, emollients, and barrier repair creams usually lessen pruritus by enhancing barrier function.
Leading market players are significantly investing in research and development to create innovative pruritus therapies. Investments are also being made to advance existing therapeutics. In addition, launching new medications and building a strong product pipeline is the major focus of key players. Moreover, owing to their low cost and convenience of availability, over-the-counter topical medicines are in high demand. As a result, patients are turning more frequently to over-the-counter treatments. These drivers provide a favorable environment for increasing sales of pruritus products and for growth of the overall market. However, lack of knowledge regarding cause of the disease creates hindrance to the market. Moreover, patent expiry of various pruritus therapeutic products provide a greater opportunity for market players to grow their business.
Key Market Segments
By Drug type
- Corticosteroids
- Antihistamines
- Local Anesthetics
- Immunosuppressant
- Others
By Disease Type
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Allergic Contact Dermatitis
- Urticaria
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Drug stores Retail Pharmacies
- Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Online providers
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Germany
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Cara therapeutics, Inc.
- Cipla Ltd.
- Eilly Lilly and company
- Evelo Biosciences
- Galderma S.A.
- LEO Pharma
- MC2 therapeuitics
- Novan, Inc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Sanofi
- Trevi therapeutics
- Viatris Inc. (Mylan NV)
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE
CHAPTER 5: PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE
CHAPTER 6: PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
CHAPTER 7: PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
