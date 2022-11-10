Global Live Cell Imaging Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery Fuels Growth

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Cell Imaging Market, By Product, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Live cell imaging is the study of living cells using time-lapse microscopy. This technique has revolutionized cell biology by facilitating cell structure and process observation in real time, and over time leading to better insight into the operations of a cell. Imaging live cells involves a range of contrast-enhanced imaging methods for optical microscopy.

An increasing number of investigations are using live cell imaging to provide critical insight into the fundamental nature of cellular and tissue function. Live cell imaging is an important analytical tool used in laboratories to study biomedical research disciplines, such as neurobiology, pharmacology, cell biology, and developmental biology.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, investment/funding for research in live-cell imaging, growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, and increasing development of innovative products are some major factors expected to aid in the growth of the global live cell imaging market over the forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has increased the demand for diagnostic facilities for a fast and reliable diagnosis, and live cell imaging techniques are among those diagnostic techniques, thus driving the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year, representing 32% of all global deaths.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, By Product:

Equipment

Consumables

Software and Services

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, By Application:

Cell Biology

Developmental Biology

Stem Cell Biology

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Live Cell Imaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Live Cell Imaging Market, By Product, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Live Cell Imaging Market, By Application, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Live Cell Imaging Market, By Geography, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KgaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Live Cell Instrument

Olympus Corporation

Danaher Corporation

CytoSMART Technologies

ZEISS Group

Becton, Dickinson and Company

