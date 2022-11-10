Protein Sequencing Market Forecast to Rise Over Next 7 Years - Compare the report on Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has added Protein Sequencing Market research reports to its platform for market intelligence. This addition enables analysts, market researchers, industry professionals, and business owners to evaluate current market trends, growth drivers, constraints, challenges, and projections. Douglas Insights is the first market research report comparison engine in the world. Researchers can use the digital tool to compare reports by Table of Contents, Publisher Rating, Date of Publication, and Price. In addition, the tool has access to the largest selection of public and private market reports.

Protein sequencing is a de novo technique that uses the mass spectrum to determine and analyse the amino acid composition. This method can help scientists discover more about protein structure. Protein sequencing has become a prominent high-throughput proteomic technique with numerous applications. One of the most popular applications is target-based drug discovery. The increasing emphasis of protein sequencing companies on target-based drug development initiatives in developed and developing markets is a major factor in market expansion.

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/protein-sequencing-market

Market Drivers

The market is expanding as more developing nations increase their investment in proteomics development. Increased demand for protein biomarkers in drug development is a major factor propelling the growth of the protein sequencing industry.

The market is primarily driven by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in developing and developed nations, focusing on target-based drug development operations. However, recent innovations in de novo peptide sequencing techniques and analytical methods employing neural network models have generated new business opportunities. The development of the mass spectrometer is one such example.

The expensive infrastructure and equipment, including mass spectrometers, limit the application of the protein sequencing method to only a few laboratories.

The increasing use of protein sequencing technology to identify new sequences in human antigens and antibodies is another factor driving the market. In certain regions of the world, the market's ability to reach its full potential is hindered by a lack of technological expertise and laboratory infrastructure. However, technological advances for detecting isobaric residues in protein sequences are anticipated to create vast opportunities in the global market for protein sequencing.

Protein sequencing has the greatest market potential in North America compared to all other regions. The rising R&D expenditures of well-known pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are attributable to a substantial increase in regional sales over the evaluation period. In addition, numerous government and private entities have made substantial investments in proteome research.

Regional demand is supported by companies' increased focus on structure-based drug discovery and the introduction of technologically advanced protein sequencing analytical methodologies. The introduction of technologically advanced equipment, operating systems, and facilities for protein sequencing, as well as the high prices of sequencing facilities, the difficulty of protein sequencing techniques, and the competitive pricing of state-of-the-art sequencing facilities between service providers all contribute to the expansion of this market segment.

The significant market share of the mass spectrometry segment is due to its advantages, such as its capacity for high-tech sequencing, affordability, and ability to identify blocked or altered proteins. The expansion of the market is also due to market participants' increasing focus on introducing technologically advanced mass spectrometry equipment and expanding the use of mass spectrometry in proteomics research.

The increase in funding for proteome research by both government and private institutions is a major factor in the expansion of the market for educational institutions and research centres. These facilities rely on protein sequencing companies for proteomic analysis because they lack the required infrastructure, have a limited number of samples, and cannot afford to purchase essential protein sequencing materials.

Additionally, several academic institutions and research facilities offer a range of protein sequencing techniques, including Edman degradation and mass spectrometry.

Key players

Some significant firms intend to introduce cutting-edge mass spectrometry systems to obtain a distinct competitive advantage over their rivals in the worldwide protein sequencing industry. Some well-known businesses are also enhancing their market presence by boosting the distribution of reagents and consumables. Among the leading companies active on the market are Bioinformatics Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River Laboratories, Shimadzu Corp., and SGS S.A.

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Protein Sequencing Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XXBN Market Size Projection in 2028 $XX BN CAGR (2018-2025) XX % Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Recent developments in de novo peptide-sequencing techniques and analytical approaches using neural network models, Increasing use of protein sequencing technology to find new sequences in human antigens and antibodies Segmentation By Product & Service, By Technology, By Application, By End-User Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Bioinformatics Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River Laboratories, Shimadzu Corp., and SGS S.A.

Segmentations

By Product & Service

Sample Preparation Products & Services

Protein Sequencing Products

Protein Sequencing Services

By Technology

Mass Spectrometry

Edman Degradation

By Application

Biotherapeutics

Genetic Engineering

Other Application

By End-User

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Protein Sequencing industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Protein Sequencing market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Protein Sequencing market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Protein Sequencing market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Protein Sequencing and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Protein Sequencing across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot



3 . PROTEIN SEQUENCING – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product & Service

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technology

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-User

3.7.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis



6 . GLOBAL PROTEIN SEQUENCING MARKET ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

6.1 Overview by Product & Service

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Product & Service

6.4 Sample Preparation Products & Services Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Protein Sequencing Products Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 Protein Sequencing Services Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

…………….. ToC continued

Compare the report and make your decision -https://douglasinsights.com/protein-sequencing-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights For More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Similar Market Research Report Comparisons:

Protein Supplements Market : The report will provide an updated review of the global plant-based protein market, focusing on its source, type and application. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global plant-based protein market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries and manufacturers.

Protein Assays Market : Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2015-2025. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2017-2025 are also included in this report, considering 2016 as the base year.

Pea Protein Ingredients Market : Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2015-2025. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2017-2025 are also included in this report, considering 2016 as the base year.