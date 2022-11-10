New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Buy Now Pay Later Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast By Region, Channel, Business Model, Spend Category and Segment, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362247/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market by channel type, business model, spend category, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The BNPL market size was valued at US$141.6 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 33.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The BNPL market report provides an executive-level overview of the BNPL market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



The global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market size was valued at US$141.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.3% during 2021-2026. Online payments are rapidly growing as more consumers are taking advantage of online shopping favoring growth. BNPL over the last couple of years has gained popularity as an alternative credit option, a trend expected to continue during the forecast period. The payment method has emerged as a popular choice with GenZ and Millennials.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for BNPL market

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

- It includes global market forecasts for the BNPL Market and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A deals in the BNPL space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of BNPL industry.

- The detailed value chain consists of four layers: Lending layer, Open Banking layer, Security Provider layer, and Credit Bureaus layer.



