Empire Communities Recognized for Customer Experience Excellence by H.O.M.E.

Toronto, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is pleased to announce they have been recognized at the 2022 CustomerInsight H.O.M.E Awards with six awards for customer experience excellence.

The homebuilder won Best Customer Experience, Low-Rise in Ontario (Single Family 300+ Homes), and Best Customer Experience, High-Rise in Ontario, Best Customer Experience, Atlanta (Single Family 150+ Homes), Best Customer Experience, Texas (Single Family 150+ Homes), Builder of Choice for Ontario (Single Family 300+ Homes), and Builder of Choice for U.S. – Atlanta (Single Family 150+ Homes) at the awards ceremony on November 8 in Chicago.

“We are proud to have been recognized by our homeowners for delivering the best customer experience at all stages of the customer journey,” says Nancy Omran, SVP of Corporate Customer Experience at Empire Communities. “Team members across all divisions in Canada and the U.S. take great pride in providing exceptional service to our homebuyers as we strive to be the community builder of choice. Our goal is to create experiences that matter for each customer, caring for our craft and offering inspiring new places to live.”

Created by CustomerInsight, the Home Owner Mark of Excellence (H.O.M.E.) is an independent certification program based solely on the voice of the customer. The H.O.M.E Awards is an annual competition that symbolizes excellence in the homeownership experience for builders across Canada and the United States. Winners are determined from the results of multiple surveys at various stages of the customer journey, which measure a homeowner’s level of satisfaction based on their experience with the builder’s service and product.

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 29 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

