Global stem cell therapy market size to exhibit 8% CAGR driven by surging prevalence of uncommon genetic disorders

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global stem cell therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8% during 2022-2028. The study also assesses a number of sectors like technology, therapeutic application, product type, end-use, and therapy type along with focusing on the including regional bifurcation.

It displays a variety of important aspects that might have an impact on market patterns and value creation during the analysis timeframe. The report also covers the competitive situation and the tactics employed by the prominent players to strengthen their market positions.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of uncommon genetic disorders is the major growth determinant for global stem cell therapy market.

Research suggests that each year, millions of people are affected by rare diseases like thalassemia, phenylketonuria, cystic fibrosis, and others. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that chronic diseases account for 41 million fatalities annually, or 71% of all fatalities worldwide.

Moreover, regenerative medicine research and development operations in the developed regions will benefit from significant government funding and initiatives, which in turn are slated to fuel market expansion over the forecast duration.

Furthermore, enhancement in stem cell therapies that speed up the healing process for cancer patients is projected to augment industry outlook in the coming years.

Segmental & Regional Overview:

Based on product terrain, the adult stem cells (ASCs) segment of worldwide stem cell therapy market is slated to grow exponentially during the forecast duration. In terms of therapy type, the allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is projected to witness a notable CAGR over the analysis timeframe.

On the basis of technology, the cell production segment is likely to expand significantly during the projected timeframe. Speaking of therapeutic application, the oncology and neurology segments are poised to grow remarkably over the given timeline.

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, Novadip Biosciences S.A., Caladrius Biosciences Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., Stemcell Technologies Inc., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Opexa Therapeutics Inc., Seneca Biopharma Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., BioTime Inc., ReNeuron Group plc, Celgene Corp. are the significant players in global stem cell therapy industry.

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Product Type (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Very Small Embryonic-Like Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)

Adult Stem Cells (ASCs) (Neural, Mesenchymal, Hematopoietic, Others)

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Therapy Type (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Technology (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Expansion and Sub-Culture

Cryopreservation

Cell Acquisition (Apheresis, Umbilical Blood Cord, Bone Marrow Harvest)

Cell Production (Isolation, Cell-Culture, In-Vitro Fertilization, Therapeutic Cloning)

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Application (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Hematology

Cardiovascular & Myocardial Infraction

Neurology

Orthopedic

Oncology

Others

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By End Use (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Research Organizations

Hospitals

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Poland

Russia

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Novadip Biosciences S.A.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Opexa Therapeutics Inc.

Seneca Biopharma Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

BioTime Inc.

ReNeuron Group plc

Celgene Corp.

FAQs:

1. What are the estimated size and growth rates for global stem cell therapy market during 2022–2028?

2. How has COVID-19 affected global stem cell therapy market during the course of the assessment timeline?

3. What are the ideal therapies, end-uses, and geographical areas of global stem cell therapy market to invest in through the projection period?

4. What does global stem cell therapy market's competitive hierarchy consist of?

