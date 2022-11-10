AGORAPULSE EARNS 20 AWARDS IN G2 GRID® FALL 2022 REPORTS

Paris, France, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agorapulse, a social media management software leader, has earned 20 award recognitions in the G2 Grid® Fall 2022 Reports. In addition to eight first-place rankings across categories, including User Satisfaction, Ease of Setup, and Audience Engagement Analysis, the company was also recognized as the Best Estimated ROI in the Enterprise segment, along with multiple Leader and High Performer rankings.

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reports identify the latest market trends in technology and software, and the products with the most satisfied users. Recognitions are based on the responses of real uses for each of the Fall 2022 related questions featured in the G2 review form. A product must have received 10 or more reviews for inclusion in the report.

“It’s an honor to receive recognition in the G2 Fall 2022 Reports awards,” said Emeric Ernoult, founder and CEO at Agorapulse. “These achievements are particularly significant since they are based on reviews from real users. Our goal is to help individuals and businesses get the most out of their social media monitoring software, so it is encouraging to see customer satisfaction across critical categories like Estimated ROI, Best Usability, and Best Results. We will continue working diligently to ensure our customers meet and exceed their business goals with our offerings.”

A list of all 20 award recognitions given to Agorapulse can be found below:

Momentum Leader - Fall (ranked within the top 25% of category products by users)

Best Results - Fall

Best Usability - Fall

Most Implementable - Fall

Best Relationship - Fall

Best Relationship - Small-Business

Best Results - Small-Business

Best Usability - Small-Business

Most Implementable - Small Business

Easiest Admin - Small Business

Best Estimated ROI - Enterprise

Highest User Adoption - Enterprise

Easiest Setup - Enterprise

High Performer - Middle East & Africa Regional Grid ® Report

High Performer - Enterprise

High Performer - Mid-Market

Leader - France Regional Grid ® Report

Leader - Small-Business

Leader - Fall

Leader - Mid-Market

Users Love Us - Earned after collecting 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

To learn more about Agorapulse, visit the website here www.agorapulse.com.

ABOUT AGORAPULSE

Agorapulse is the world's most trusted social media management solution, used daily by over 31,000 social media managers. Agorapulse provides valuable insights that allow marketers to measure the real impact of their campaigns and prove social media ROI.

With its powerful features, businesses can listen to what customers are saying, engage in meaningful conversations, and track results over time. As a global leader in social media management, Agorapulse sets the gold standard for businesses looking to strategically grow their brands and customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.agorapulse.com.

ABOUT G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachment