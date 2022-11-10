Vantage Drilling International Reports Third Quarter Results for 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $20.2 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $21.7 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, Vantage had approximately $262.3 million in cash, including $18.7 million of restricted cash, compared to $90.6 million in cash, including $17.3 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2021. The Company had $17.7 million in cash provided by operations during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.5 million used during the same period of 2021. At September 30, 2022, Vantage maintained $19.7 million of cash pre-funded by our Managed Services customers to address near-term obligations associated with the operation of their rigs.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “The third quarter represented a good quarter for the Company as we generated positive EBITDA even with one of our four rigs out of service undergoing maintenance. We also reported a positive change in working capital as we were able to collect overdue accounts receivable from prior periods. The successful quarter is a testament to our operations teams and the teams that support them.”

Mr. Toma continued: “The market continues to show signs of strength with day rates improving both in the deepwater and shallow water space. Our focus will be to continue to participate in this market expansion to secure higher day rates and increase margins while delivering safe, efficient and reliable service to our clients.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.

Non-GAAP Measures



We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 34,092 $ 42,982 $ 121,749 $ 92,362 Management fees 4,442 690 8,385 1,285 Reimbursables and other 32,424 9,179 72,393 14,971 Total revenue 70,958 52,851 202,527 108,618 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 66,429 45,369 169,767 106,782 General and administrative 4,253 4,593 17,745 15,055 Depreciation 11,022 14,137 33,404 42,423 Gain on EDC Sale (632 ) — (61,413 ) — Total operating costs and expenses 81,072 64,099 159,503 164,260 (Loss) income from operations (10,114 ) (11,248 ) 43,024 (55,642 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 17 8 28 118 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,504 ) (8,508 ) (25,511 ) (25,529 ) Other, net (363 ) (1,108 ) (2,149 ) (1,901 ) Total other expense (8,850 ) (9,608 ) (27,632 ) (27,312 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (18,964 ) (20,856 ) 15,392 (82,954 ) Income tax provision 1,566 881 1,783 3,763 Net (loss) income (20,530 ) (21,737 ) 13,609 (86,717 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (332 ) (10 ) 606 (41 ) Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (20,198 ) $ (21,727 ) $ 13,003 $ (86,676 ) EBITDA(1) $ 877 $ 1,791 $ 73,673 $ (15,079 ) (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (1.54 ) $ (1.66 ) $ 0.99 $ (6.61 ) Diluted $ (1.54 ) $ (1.66 ) $ 0.98 $ (6.61 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic 13,115 13,115 13,115 13,115 Diluted 13,115 13,115 13,330 13,115 (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. Vantage Drilling International

Supplemental Operating Data

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 13,223 $ 23,772 $ 31,907 $ 60,091 Deepwater 20,738 11,706 51,216 27,769 Managed Rigs (6 ) 3 (5 ) 22 Held for Sale(2) — — 10,703 — Operations support 2,515 2,275 8,380 6,804 Reimbursables 29,959 7,613 67,566 12,096 Total operating costs and expenses $ 66,429 $ 45,369 $ 169,767 $ 106,782 Utilization Jackups 51.3 % 98.7 % 68.1 % 56.9 % Deepwater 96.7 % 28.5 % 95.6 % 42.4 % Held for Sale(2) N/A N/A 43.6 % N/A (2) Included in the sale of Emerald Driller Company, which owns the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller and Aquamarine Driller. Each of these rigs were classified as held for sale on our Consolidated Balance Sheets up to the closing date, which was on May 27, 2022, during the current year and at December 31, 2021.

Vantage Drilling International

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and par value information)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,581 $ 73,343 Restricted cash 15,123 1,621 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5.0 million, each period 70,823 37,527 Materials and supplies 39,313 37,580 Assets held for sale — 117,117 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,880 18,309 Total current assets 382,720 285,497 Property and equipment Property and equipment 645,619 645,622 Accumulated depreciation (298,263 ) (266,018 ) Property and equipment, net 347,356 379,604 Operating lease ROU assets 1,754 2,450 Other assets 18,661 31,843 Total assets $ 750,491 $ 699,394 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 45,178 $ 31,420 Other current liabilities 68,435 31,533 Liabilities held for sale — 6,720 Total current liabilities 113,613 69,673 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $1,913 and $3,142, respectively 348,087 346,858 Other long-term liabilities 9,333 17,012 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,845 633,847 Accumulated deficit (356,789 ) (369,792 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 277,069 264,068 Noncontrolling interests 2,389 1,783 Total equity 279,458 265,851 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 750,491 $ 699,394

Vantage Drilling International

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 13,609 $ (86,717 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 33,404 42,423 Amortization of debt financing costs 1,229 1,229 Share-based compensation expense 61 366 Deferred income tax expense 301 357 Gain on disposal of assets (1,600 ) (2,710 ) Gain on EDC Sale (61,413 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (50,289 ) (11,451 ) Materials and supplies (2,218 ) (2,084 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,680 762 Other assets (23,222 ) (4,207 ) Accounts payable 31,873 4,310 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 33,624 13,243 Net cash used in operating activities (21,961 ) (44,479 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (8,154 ) (3,232 ) Net proceeds from EDC Sale 198,700 — Net proceeds from sale of assets 3,100 — Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer — 13,557 Net cash provided by investing activities 193,646 10,325 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by financing activities — — Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 171,685 (34,154 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 90,608 154,487 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 262,293 $ 120,333

Vantage Drilling International Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation of EBITDA 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (20,198 ) $ (21,727 ) $ 13,003 $ (86,676 ) Depreciation 11,022 14,137 33,404 42,423 Interest income (17 ) (8 ) (28 ) (118 ) Interest expense and other financing costs 8,504 8,508 25,511 25,529 Income tax provision 1,566 881 1,783 3,763 EBITDA $ 877 $ 1,791 $ 73,673 $ (15,079 )

