MannKind to Present Two Posters at 22nd Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting

Technosphere ® Insulin (TI) peaked 30 minutes faster and significantly reduced postprandial glucose excursions (PPGE) at 60 minutes compared to subcutaneous insulins



Insulin (TI) peaked 30 minutes faster and significantly reduced postprandial glucose excursions (PPGE) at 60 minutes compared to subcutaneous insulins The Afrezza with Basal Combination (ABC) Study demonstrated similar glucose control between the three treatment groups; data to be presented and published in 2023

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will present data from two posters on November 10 during the 22nd Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting’s virtual poster session.

“We are excited to present initial findings from the Afrezza with Basal Combination (ABC) proof-of-concept study, which demonstrated significantly improved postprandial glucose excursions with TI compared to subcutaneous insulin during an in-office meal challenge,” said Dr. Kevin Kaiserman, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Safety for MannKind’s Endocrine Business Unit. Dr. Kaiserman will present poster# DESB2134D, which showed that:

TI peaked 30 minutes faster and significantly reduced glucose at 60 minutes compared to subcutaneous insulins – including recently approved versions. The mean PPGE at 60 minutes for TI measured 57.9 mg/dL compared to 101.4 mg/dL for subcutaneous insulins – a reduction of 43.5 mg/dL.

No severe hypoglycemia was observed in the TI groups using the higher dose conversion method described below.



“Providing inhaled insulin as a potential pump-sparing option is an intriguing finding from this pilot study,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer for MannKind Corporation. “MannKind remains committed to improving options for mealtime control for patients living with diabetes.”

The ABC study took patients currently using their Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) device and randomized them into three groups – a control group that continued to use their system with current subcutaneous insulin, a second group that added TI for mealtime insulin in combination with the AID system, and a third group that used long-acting insulin degludec once a day with TI for all meals and corrections (instead of the AID system).

Twenty-one adult randomized participants (≥ 18 years) with T1D and on AID therapy were analyzed at two clinical sites. The protocol specified administering an identical standardized meal to each subject who also received a mealtime dose of TI in combination with their AID. The TI dose was determined by multiplying the calculated RAA dose by two and rounding down to the nearest four-unit TI dose (capped at 24 units). Capillary blood glucose (SMBG) was measured by CONTOUR® meters (Ascensia Diabetes Care, Parsippany, NJ) immediately before the meal (t = 0; baseline) and at timepoints 15-, 30-, 45-, 60-, 90-, and 120-minutes relative to the start of the meal.

Data showing the similar effects of the three treatment groups on glycemic control are being readied for publication and are planned to be presented at a diabetes conference in 2023.

MannKind also sponsored Poster# DESB2134D – Simulating the Impact of Diabetes Therapy Engagement on Outcomes – which will be presented by Lane Desborough, CEO of Nudge BG.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the implications of clinical data that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “will”, “goal”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind’s current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that continued testing of a drug product may not yield successful results or results that are consistent with earlier testing, and other risks detailed in MannKind’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AFREZZA, TECHNOSPHERE and MANNKIND are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.