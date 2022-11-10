Schouw & Co. Interim report – third quarter of 2022

English Danish

Thursday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the third quarter of 2022; Strong third quarter with solid revenue improvement driven by higher selling prices that now better reflect the sharply higher costs. Earnings improved despite energy costs surging during the quarter.

Highlights

Revenue up by 33%, driven by higher selling prices

Earnings improved despite energy costs surging during the quarter

Revenue improvements expected following consolidation of Enics

EBITDA guidance maintained within previously guided range

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

“These are strange times – resources like materials, freight capacity and energy are scarce and in high demand. We understand the importance of working closely with our suppliers and customers, and more than ever, it pays to be adaptable and flexible.

Our companies have to a large extent successfully adapted to the challenges presented by global supply chains and soaring costs. All companies have made huge efforts to maintain high production efficiency and to achieve cost compensation in the prevailing situation. I am also very pleased that we continue to enjoy healthy demand across the Group.”

Online presentation (in English) in relation to the interim report

Thursday, 10 November 2022 at 15:30 CET

Please attend via this link: www.schouw.dk/CC2022





Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222

