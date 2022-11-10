New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Apparel Resale Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category, Segments and Region, Consumer Attitudes and Competitive Landscape, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362249/?utm_source=GNW

It provides detailed analysis of the key trends shaping the market, and the leading companies in apparel resale.



While secondhand markets and charity shops have long been popular among consumers, the global apparel resale market has grown rapidly over the past few years, due to new online platforms growing prominence and rising sustainability concerns. As a result, the Global Apparel Resale Market is forecast to reach just over $180bn in 2022, and will continue to see strong growth in the years to 2026.



Scope

- While growth of the global apparel resale market will slow in forecast years as the market matures, it will still experience double digit growth as resale platforms expand to new regions.

- While rising inflation poses a threat to the global apparel resale market due to strained discretionary incomes, some consumers will look to resale to purchase more affordable apparel, particularly as value brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Kiabi and Primark have recently launched resale initiatives.

- Eastern Europe’s apparel resale market will grow the strongest in forecast years thanks to its growing economy and the high presence of online resale platforms like Vinted, which originated in Lithuania.

- Clothing makes up the majority of the global apparel resale market, and is set to increase its mix of total market by 4.4ppts in the ten years between 2016 and 2026.



Reasons to Buy

- Understand what is behind the exponential growth in the apparel resale market, and the differentiation between categories.

- Learn about the geographical differences in the way consumers shop for apparel resale, and which are the key countries driving growth in the market.

- Identify what makes the leading resale players successful and how you could integrate this within your own business.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362249/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________