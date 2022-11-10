Upwards revision of 2022 net profit guidance



Danish Ship Finance revises upwards its guidance: Full-year 2022 net profit in the current market environment is now expected to be in the range of DKK 575 million to DKK 675 million.



Our previous guidance was for full-year net profit of DKK 275 million to DKK 335 million.



The significant upward revision is driven by reversal of loan impairment charges. Underlying trading conditions are in aggregate in line with our previous expectations.



The business outlook remains subject to market factors and elements beyond our direct control.







Attachment