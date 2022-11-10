United States Digital Advertising Market Report 2022: A $232+ Bn Industry in 2026 - Drivers Include Proliferation of Social Media, Popularization of PPC, Video Streaming Platforms, Swelling E-commerce

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Digital Advertising Market (By Format, Devices and Industry): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US digital advertising market inclined to US$232.3 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.90%, for the duration spanning 2022-2026

The market experienced growth due to the several factors such as extensive adoption of smartphones, increased internet penetration, proliferation of social media, popularity of video streaming platforms and upsurge in ecommerce sales. Artificial intelligence and increased involvement of big data market are expected to act as a major key trend for the market.

However, increased advertising frauds and use of ad blockers are likely to impose certain challenges on the US digital advertising market.

The US digital advertising market by format can be segmented as follows: display, search, lead generation, classifieds and directories, email and mobile messaging. In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by display, followed by search and rest of the other formats.

The US digital advertising market by industry can be segmented into the following divisions: retail, financial services, CPG & consumer products, telecom, computing products & consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare & pharma, entertainment, media, travel and others. In 2021, the highest share of the market was held by retail followed by CPG & consumer products, financial services and rest of the industries.

The US digital advertising market by device can be segmented as follows: mobile, desktop/ laptop and connected TV. The dominant share of the market in 2021 was procured by mobile. This was followed by desktop/ laptop and connected TV

