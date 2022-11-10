Summary of Tallinna Sadam webinar

English Estonian

On 10 November 2022, Tallinna Sadam held a webinar for investors where the chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and member of the management board CFO Andrus Ait presented the results of the Group for 2022 Q3 and 9 months.



Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinars can be followed up in Estonian and in English language . The presentation is available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/ .

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 53 42 6591

E-mail: m.zirel@ts.ee



