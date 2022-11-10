Famous Restaurateur Ruby Foo's Granddaughter, Tiffany Foo, Wins Distinguished Children's Book Award

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruby Foo, the famous prohibition-era restaurateur and philanthropist, is reimagined "teen-style" by her granddaughter Tiffany Foo in the children's adventure book series, Ruby Foo and the Traveling Kitchen. In the series Ruby Foo travels the world one-country-per-book, showing off her cooking skills while learning about other cultures and solving mini-mysteries. In Book #1, we meet Ruby as the "Fantastic Foo", a fearless superhero who used skill and courage to uncover a deeply buried family secret after seeing a mysterious photograph. Read about the Fantastic Foo again in award-winning Book #2, published by Mascot Books Amplify Publishing Group, as she jets off to Spain, dives into new culinary challenges, and uses her ingenuity and sleuthing skills to uncover even more family secrets.

Genre: Cooking with Kids, Children's Asian American Books; Middle-Grade Book Series, Children's Europe Books, Children's Culture

ISBN-13: 978-1-64543-635-5

Reading Age: 8-12 years

Grade Level: 3-7

For book reviewers who would like a complimentary book copy, or for press inquiries or more information, contact Kristin Perry at kristin@amplifypublishing. Ruby Foo and the Traveling Kitchen Culinary Adventure Series is on sale now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing Group (APG). It is distributed by APG, Ingram, The American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Tayler, and Follett Library Resources. See Goodreads Listopia "Best Summer Reads for Tween Girls" & "YA and middle grade fiction set in Spain".

