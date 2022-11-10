PET Clamshell Market is Estimated to Reach a Value of US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022 & Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, to be Valued at US$ 8.1 Bn between the forecast period 2022-32 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PET clamshell market is expected to augment at a stable CAGR of 4.7% over the assessment period from 2022 to 2032. The global PET clamshell market is expected to be valued at US$ 5,167.3.0 Million in 2022 and surpass a valuation of around US$ 8,179.6 Million in 2032. According to the Future Market Insights historical analysis, PET Clamshell demand grew at a 3.4% value CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for flexible plastic packaging solutions for consumer goods and the use of PET clamshells in the food industry is propelling the market for these containers upward.



The PET clamshell packaging containers are known as a type of packaging that is built up of a type of material known as polyethylene terephthalate and is hinged on both ends. These packaging solutions are backed by several properties such as improving time efficiency, reducing downtime, and providing sustainable, reusable packaging, which is leading the manufacturers are striving to improve their customer's experience. In addition to their impeccable visibility and lightweight qualities, PET clamshells are also known for their good properties that offer protection and preservation to the products inside their boxes. According to the reports of Clemson University’s study, products that are packed in clamshells sell four times as many as those packaged in other materials. These PET clamshells are efficient in preventing airborne contamination of food products and maintaining their freshness for a long time to come.

These containers comprise a variety of uses including the packaging of gifts, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, electrical appliances, household goods, and pharmaceutical products. Retail clamshell packaging is expected to enhance by inserting graphic cards similar to blister packs. Food packaging is also anticipated to get customized with additional elements such as printing a logo, a design, or the product name on the plastic. Even the manufacturer is able to dye the plastic a specific color by using a dyeing process that can change the color of the plastic itself with the help of dying processes. Clamshell packaging is known as a type of packaging that assists companies in making their products stand out from the crowd and attract a wide array of customers. Therefore, it has proven to be an effective way to promote their products.

Key Takeaways

With the surge in modernization all over the world, e-commerce and retail have rapidly grown in their supply chain, allowing PET clamshells to be maintained in high quality throughout the transport process, and until they are delivered to the end users. This type of packaging is highly adaptive by the consumers as it helps in maintaining the taste of food, is convenient to handle, and can be recycled. This format of packaging is expected to grow as a result of the minimalistic design and the convenience of carrying it. As a result, there is an increase in the demand for these products.

Being a diverse packaging solution, PET clamshells are used for packaging fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat foods, bakery products, frozen foods, and all other types of foods. Attributing to the fact that this packaging solution is easy to manufacture and highly cost-effective, manufacturers tend to prefer choosing this packaging solution for their products because it is extremely convenient and easy to produce.

The emergence of RPET clamshells has the potential to replace the PET clamshell in the near future as it reduces the cost and is environmentally friendly as opposed to PET clamshell. Attributing to the surge of online retail stores and increasing trend of food, fruit & vegetable deliveries at the doorstep along with the rising number of people raising concerns about personal hygiene and healthy eating habits is anticipated to drive the growth of the PET clamshell market strongly in the coming years.





Competitive Landscape

The global PET clamshell market is known to be highly fragmented and is expected to be characterized by numerous local and regional competitors. Prominent companies utilize marketing tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand and grow in the market.

More Insights into the PET Clamshell Market

The European PET clamshell packaging market is anticipated to dominate the global market by accounting for around 26% of the total market share by 2022. The growth of this region is attributed to the trend of bulk shopping of perishable goods taking place in Europe.

Key Segments Profiled in the PET Clamshell Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Mock PET Clamshell

Two-Piece PET Clamshell

Tri PET Clamshell





By Packaging Type:

PET Clamshell Box & Containers

PET Clamshell Trays

PET Clamshell Bowls

Other PET Clamshell Packaging Types

By End Users:

Food

Household Goods

Gift & Toys

Electrical & Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





