Mainframe Modernization Services Market is estimated to grow from US$ 23.5 Billion in 2021 to US$ 108.9 Billion by 2031 end at a Steady CAGR, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Growth of the mainframe modernization services market is fueled by constantly expanding data modernization market size, and the trend is propelled by IT infrastructure transformation. In several nations, adoption of digital economy has reinforced a number of favourable mainframe modernization trends. The mainframe modernization services market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2022–2031.



Stridently, migrating from legacy to modern mainframe systems also entails a few mainframe modernization challenges that service providers are focusing on. Particularly, this includes numerous risks associated with loss of data and functionality and risks of downtimes. Of note, solutions that help manage mainframe operations in-house are gathering traction among customers in end-use industries. They are increasingly adopting mainframe modernization tools to achieve the objectives.

Key Findings of Study

Adoption of Cloud-Focused Strategies by Enterprises Propelling Growth : Rise in popularity of cloud native applications has catalysed the uptake of cloud solutions. Enterprises of all sizes and scales are keen on adopting cloud-driven business models to stay competitive, thus bolstering the revenue streams in the mainframe modernization services market.



Mainframe Modernization Services Market: Drivers



Growing adoption of cloud computing and big data technology especially cloud computing by small- and medium-scale enterprises is a key market driver.



Steadily increasing trend of shifting toward advanced mainframe technology infrastructure in wide spectrum of business and industrial sectors is a key pivot for commercialization of mainframe modernization solutions. Emphasis toward tool standardization is a key factor spurring the demand for mainframe modernization.



Changing business practices are steering the rapid transformation of IT infrastructure, thereby expanding the avenue for players in the mainframe modernization services market.



Mainframe Modernization Services Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global market in 2021, and is anticipated to remain remarkably lucrative during the forecast period. Robust uptake of cloud-based solutions across enterprises in the region is propelling revenue generation.

Asia Pacific is witnessing enormous profitable avenues for various market players. The growth is led by widespread demand for mainframe modernization solutions mainly by the small and medium enterprises. Awareness of the benefits of the solution to attain agility and support digital innovation in the business models are creating massive growth opportunities for market players.

Mainframe Modernization Services Market: Competition Landscape

The study found that key players have been leaning on expansion of product portfolio to cater to the current and emerging requirements of customers in various end-use industries. Solutions that help ease transition of migration time and reduce operational costs form one of the key value propositions for mainframe modernization companies to capture into in order to boost their growth in mainframe modernization services market.

Some of the key market players are TATA Consultancy Services, Software AG, Oracle Corporation, Mphasis Ltd., Innova Solutions, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, DXC Technology, Dell EMC, Cognizant, Capgemini SE, Atos Syntel Inc., and Accenture plc.

Mainframe Modernization Services Market Segmentation

Service Type Application Modernization Transformation Consulting Business Re-architecture Automated Migration Others Cloud Migration Cloud Advisory Cloud Engineering Cloud Migration & Modernization Data Modernization Data Migration Data Consolidation Data Transformation Data Governance

Enterprise Size Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

End-user IT and Telecom Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Retail Healthcare Government Media & Entertainment Manufacturing Education Others (Automotive, Transportation & Logistics)



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Brazil

Argentina



