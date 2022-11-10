Bulk Bags Market Worth USD 4956.7 Million by 2028 Witnessing a CAGR of 6.80% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bulk Bags Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Bulk Bags Market Information By Fabric Type, by Capacity, by Design, by End-use - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.80% CAGR to reach USD 4956.7 Million by 2028.

Market Scope:

Non-woven jumbo bags, like those made from woven polypropylene fabric and sold under the brand name "bulk bags," have a number of advantages over traditional paper or plastic packaging, including greater resistance to the elements, greater durability, greater safety during transport, greater resistance to heat, greater elasticity, less likelihood of shrinkage, and greater carrying capacity. Both environmentally friendly and economically viable, they are a rarity.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 4956.7 Million CAGR 6.80% (2021–2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Fabric Type, by Capacity, by Design, by End-use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Enhance efficiency and easy transportation involved in transporting materials over long distances. Recyclable, biodegradable, and Reusable nature of the bulk bags.

Competitive Dynamics:

The prominent players of the global bulk bag market are

Greif Inc. (US)

Conitex Sonoco (US)

BAG Corp (US)

Langston Companies Inc. (US)

RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd. (England)

Bulk Lift International (US)

Berry Global Group Inc (US

J&HM Dickson Ltd (UK)

LC Packaging (the Netherlands)

Emmbi Industries Ltd (India)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The bulk bag packaging market is growing rapidly as manufacturers and producers seek out more secure and efficient methods of transporting and selling their products both domestically and abroad. The goal of the bulk bag market is to find alternatives to traditional packaging materials like cardboard and wood that are more environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Demand for bulk bags in industries such as food, fertilizers, chemicals, construction, mining, and others has increased in tandem with the widespread use of bulk bags in agriculture, manufacturing, and the pharmaceutical industry.

There are dangers and changes in the market that can affect the forecast, and these keep changing every day. More people are using smart technology, which is good for the bulk Bags Market. Remote manipulation of the market is simple. Because to this innovation, traditional, labor-intensive means of transport are now unnecessary. The worldwide bulk bags market is growing as a result of these technical improvements.

It is predicted that most countries will receive around the same amount of bulk bags as a global total. The growth of the Bulk Bags Market may be attributed to its widespread application in industries such as agriculture, construction, and even the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food production sectors. The cheap carrying cost and efficiency have caused dramatic shifts in the market.

The likelihood of demand from manufacturers and merchants has been significantly boosted by the efficiency of product output that carries the low-cost goods. However, the global logistical delays and disruptions caused by the pandemic were disastrous. Production is slowed because to delays in the market's whole supply of bulk materials.

Market Restraints

Increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging alternatives that don't hurt the environment has led to a decline in the market for bulk bags. Constraints include the increasing price of setting up automated production lines and the stringent regulatory requirements regarding the product's sustainability. Conforming to the many product safety regulations and code requirements is a huge obstacle for the market.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The global market for bulk bags has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. Large amounts of money were lost by the industry. Many sectors, including construction, food, and drinks, are vulnerable to the pandemic, and lockdowns have been implemented at the national and state levels. The bulk bags market was not immune to the extensive and immediate effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on manufacturing, supply chains, and worldwide markets.

Many different types of food and medicine are transported and stored in jumbo bags. Constraints, such as delays in shipping the bags, were encountered on every continent. The rising demand for food-grade bulk bags and the potential disruptions in the supply chain could cause delays in product delivery.

Due to a lack of available labor during the COVID-19 era, various problems with product development and manufacturing arose in the bulk bag sector. As a result, the rising cost in the market drove consumers away and slowed the economy. During the epidemic, it was hard to attract buyers and industries that employ those products as a last step in the production process.

The bulk bag market, however, is forecast to recover its former prominence in the near future. We anticipate that the government's efforts to mitigate the pandemic's effect on this market will lead to its expansion.

Market Segmentation:

By fabric type:

Type A segment is expected to record substantial growth over the review period.

By Capacity:

Medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu.m) segment is expected to rise at a notable CAGR

By Design:

U panel segment is the most popular and high in demand over the review period.

By End-users:

Mining segment is expected to gain momentum over the review period.

Regional Analysis:

The worldwide bulk bag market is predicted to show the greatest CAGR in North America, which currently has the largest share of the industry. High-end businesses have been a driving force in the expansion of the bulk bag industry, since they are major consumers of dense packaging materials. Market growth in North America can also be attributed to the region's fertilisers and chemical industry. The primary drivers driving the growth of the North American bulk bags market are the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable bulk bags, the expanding industrial applications of these bags, the booming food and beverage and chemical sectors, and the region's rapid industrialisation.

Asia-Pacific time in seconds Manufacturers in the food and beverage, construction, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer sectors are driving growth in North America's bulk bag market. This is partly because of the development of China's and India's eco-friendly packaging markets.

Due to the heavy use of bulk bags in the mining and pharmaceutical industries, Europe has proven to be a lucrative region in the global bulk bag market. There is a growing market for bulk bags in Germany due to the country's increasing reliance on international transportation for chemical products. The bulk bags are made in accordance with UN guidelines for the safe transport of hazardous chemicals.

