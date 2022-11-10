Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market to Touch Valuation of US$ 10,366.26 Million by 2030 – Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for custom t-shirt printing has grown exponentially in recent years. With the rise of social media, there is a growing trend of people wanting to show their individuality. Custom t-shirt printing allows people to express themselves in a unique way. There are a number of factors that have contributed to the growing demand for custom t-shirt printing market. Firstly, the price of printing has come down considerably. This has made it more affordable for people to print their own designs. Secondly, the quality of print has also improved dramatically. This means that people can now get high-quality prints of their designs.

Thirdly, there are now more places than ever before where consumer can get t-shirts printed. There are a number of online companies such as CustPrint, Bewakoof.com, and YourPrint that offer this service, as well as local businesses. This means that people have more choice when it comes to where they get their shirts printed.

Fourthly, there is a growing trend for people to wear custom t-shirts with logos or messages that promote a cause or charity in the global custom t-shirt printing market. This is another factor that has contributed to the growing demand for custom t-shirt printing. People want to show their support for causes they care about, and wearing a shirt with a message is a great way to do this. Finally, Custom t-shirt printing is simply fun! This trend is majorly observed in the millennial population as has become of the key ways to show their personality and make a statement without saying a word.

Screen Printing Generates More than 62% Revenue of Custom T-Shirt Printing Market

In a recent study conducted by Astute Analytica, it was found that screen printing generates more than 62% of the revenue in the custom t-shirt printing market. This is a significant finding, as it shows that screen printing is by far the most popular method of custom t-shirt printing. There are a number of reasons why screen printing is so popular. Firstly, it is a very versatile technique that can be used to create a wide range of different designs. Secondly, it is relatively quick and easy to set up and print shirts using screen printing equipment. Finally, screen printing is a very cost-effective way to print shirts in large quantities.

The findings of the global custom t-shirt printing market underscore the importance of investing in quality screen printing equipment and supplies. By doing so, businesses can make sure that they are able to produce high-quality prints that will generate significant revenue.

The analysis conducted by Astute Analytica shows that the screen-printing industry is highly profitable, with an average profit margin of 40%. This high profit margin is attributable to the low cost of production and the high demand for screen printing services. As a result, screen printing has become a preferred choice for many businesses and individuals who are looking for custom t-shirts.

Rapidly Expanding E-Commerce Industry is Adding Fuel to Market Growth

The e-commerce industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, with businesses of all sizes and in all sectors turning to online platforms to sell their products and services. This rapid expansion is adding fuel to the demand for custom t-shirt printing market growth, as businesses look to create unique and eye-catching designs that will help them stand out from the competition. In fact, as per Astute Analytica, the online sales of the custom t-shirt printing account for more than 60% market revenue.

There are a number of factors driving the growth of the e-commerce in the global custom t-shirt printing market, including the increasing popularity of online shopping, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the rise of social media. This growth is being mirrored in the custom t-shirt printing industry, which is seeing an increase in both the number of businesses offering this service and the number of customers using it. Apart from this, many brick-and-mortar stores are now offering online ordering options. This means that even if a customer doesn't live near one of their stores, they can still order products from them. This is especially beneficial for businesses that sell products that aren't easily found in local stores.

Custom t-shirt printing offers businesses a quick and easy way to create unique marketing materials that can be used to promote their brand or product. T-shirts are an extremely versatile promotional tool, and can be worn by employees, given away at events, or sold in stores. With so many potential uses, it's no wonder that demand for custom t-shirt printing market is on the rise.

Custom T-shirt Printing Market Witnesses Over 65% Demand from Commercial Users

As the popularity of personalized and customized products continues to grow, so does the demand for custom t-shirt printing. Much of this growth is being driven by commercial applications, such as businesses using t-shirts as promotional items or uniforms. In fact, we estimate that the commercial sector will account for around 65% of global custom t-shirt printing market by 2030. There are a number of reasons behind this growing trend. Firstly, custom t-shirts are an excellent way to promote a business or brand. They are highly visible and can be very cost-effective – especially when compared to other forms of advertising such as TV or print ads.

Secondly, uniforms made from customized t-shirts can help to create a strong sense of team spirit and unity within a workplace. This is particularly important in industries where staff turnover is high or where employees are spread out across multiple locations. Finally, many businesses are now using online platforms to design and order their custom t-shirts, which makes the process quick and easy. With so many options available, there is sure to be a solution that meets your specific needs and budget. It was also found that the growing popularity of social media and the need for businesses to stand out in a competitive marketplace, more businesses looking to use custom t-shirts as a marketing tool.

Astute Analytica Survey Says Over 60% Consumers are Happy With Custom T-Shirt Printing

Astute Analytica, a global research and consulting firm, recently surveyed custom t-shirt printing services to understand the market landscape and identify key players. The survey found that the custom t-shirt printing market is fragmented, with many small businesses competing for market share.

In the study, Astute Analytica interviewed 1,300 adults in the United States, the UK, and France who had purchased custom t-shirts in the past 12 months. The results showed that 63% of respondents said they were very satisfied with their purchase, and 24% said they were somewhat satisfied. Just 13% of respondents said they were not satisfied with their purchase. The study also found that custom t-shirt printing is most popular among young adults, with 41% of 18–34-year-old saying they had purchased a custom t-shirt in the past 12 months. This is followed by 35% of 35–54-year-olds and 22% of 55+ year old. The report also found that the majority of respondents (60%) were satisfied with their purchase, and that the most popular reason for buying custom t-shirts was for special events or gifts (50%).

We found that the average price per shirt dropped from $18.50 in 2016 to $10.50 in 2021 across global custom t-shirt printing market. We also found that the number of shirts printed per order increased from an average of 24 shirts in 2016 to 30 shirts in 2021. The main factors driving these changes were an increase in competition among custom t-shirt printers and a decrease in the cost of materials.

