Global IoT Solutions and Services Market: Trends and Forecast (2022-2027)

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on offering, deployment, organization size, industries and regions.The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major global IoT solutions and services market players. The study of IoT solutions and services includes the industrial aspect of the market and does not include consumer IoT.



Report Includes:

- 52 data tables and 36 additional tables

- A brief general outlook of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) based solutions and services

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the growth potential for global IoT solutions and services market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size for IoT solutions and services, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment, organization size, application, and geographic region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market opportunities, drivers and challenges, technology advancements, industry value chain, and COVID-19 impact on the marketplace

- Insight into recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

- Updated information on key mergers and acquisition deals, agreements, collaborations and product launches within the global IoT solutions and services market

- Review of key patent grants and intellectual property aspects of the IoT solutions and services market

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amazon.com Inc., Bosch GmbH, General Electric, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp. and Microsoft Corp.



Summary:

IoT helps bring automation to industrial applications by facilitating in remote operation of machinery, preventive equipment maintenance, remote health monitoring, inventory management, environmental monitoring, video surveillance, connected transport, real-time notification and product quality management. IoT solutions and services help enterprises to automate and digitalize their business processes to enhance productivity, profitability and resource utilization.



The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a computing device that connects the physical and virtual worlds.Such devices facilitate data transfer and communication without human intervention.



IoT solutions combine computing devices, digital machines, and smart objects with inbuilt hardware, software, and other technologies to support the function of communication, data collection, transfer, and exchange between the smart devices. IoT services combine all the services, which is required in planning, designing, executing, installing, and operating the whole IoT solutions.



The adoption of IoT helps businesses gather valuable information to enhance and upgrade end-to-end operations and drive innovations.



IoT solutions and services help organizations reshape and adopt innovative business models and implement automation and digitalization.They offer companies flexibility and scalability.



By allowing organizations to choose from pay-as-you-go options, mid-cycle plans and end-of-month plan change options, IoT solutions and services enable organizations to adapt to market needs.IoT also helps companies predict potential issues faster, resolve connectivity issues, optimize the supply chain and optimize real-time device metrics.



IoT solutions include a software program that enables users to utilize the data collected via IoT devices. This works as solutions point, to gather the data from single or

multiple sensors to get insight into business operations and activities. IoT services offers assistance for implementation, adoption and secure technology IoT connection for data gathering and analysis. This assists in finding a business problem for IoT implementation, defining data collection location, hardware consulting, data center planning, data processing and mining planning.



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a spike in the growth of digital technologies, and IoT has since become more relevant as a mediator of day-to-day activities.IoT-based mobile applications helped track and trace the development and origin of the pandemic.



Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies were adopted by life science and healthcare researchers developing vaccines.As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in some countries, internet traffic was accelerated by up to REDACTED% after the pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic increased the adoption of medical robots in temperature measurement, premise disinfection and medicine delivery activities.IoT-based remote monitoring devices helped healthcare providers monitor patients’ conditions, provide consultations and track vaccination status, along with assisting with other healthcare-related tasks.



The connected diagnostics and imaging equipment combined with sensors and smart tags helped offer real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. In the retail sector, IoT solutions and services helped offer contactless-in-store delivery, contactless payments, inventory management and, with the help of data insights, customized offerings to customers.

