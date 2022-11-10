Machine Learning (ML) Market Projected to Surpass US$ 31360 million and Grow at a CAGR of 33.6% During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [102 Pages Report]

Pune, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market size is projected to reach US$ 31360 million by 2028, from US$ 3997.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 33.6% during 2022-2028.

"Machine Learning (ML) Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Machine Learning (ML) market size is projected to reach multi million by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period

Machine Learning (ML) Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Machine Learning (ML) market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Machine Learning (ML) industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Machine Learning (ML) Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Machine Learning (ML) Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Machine Learning (ML) product introduction, recent developments and Machine Learning (ML) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Machine Learning (ML) market report are:

Palantier

MathWorks

Alteryx

SAS

Databricks

TIBCO Software

Dataiku

H2O.ai

IBM

Microsoft

Google

KNIME

DataRobot

RapidMiner

Anaconda

Domino

Altair

Short Summery About Machine Learning (ML) Market :

The Global Machine Learning (ML) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market

The global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market size is projected to reach US$ 31360 million by 2028, from US$ 3997.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 33.6% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Cloud-based accounting for % of the Machine Learning (ML) Platforms global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Machine Learning (ML) Platforms are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Machine Learning (ML) Platforms landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market.

Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Scope and Market Size

Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Report further studies the market development status and future Machine Learning (ML) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Machine Learning (ML) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Cloud-based

On-premises

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Machine Learning (ML) Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Machine Learning (ML) in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Machine Learning (ML)?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Machine Learning (ML)? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Machine Learning (ML) Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Machine Learning (ML) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Machine Learning (ML) Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Machine Learning (ML) market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Machine Learning (ML) along with the manufacturing process of Machine Learning (ML)?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Machine Learning (ML) market?

Economic impact on the Machine Learning (ML) industry and development trend of the Machine Learning (ML) industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Machine Learning (ML) market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Machine Learning (ML) market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Machine Learning (ML) market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details.

