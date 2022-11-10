The global sterilization equipment market is valued at an estimated USD 13.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9%

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterilization Equipment Market by Product, End User - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03176844/?utm_source=GNW





The sterilization instruments held the largest share of the sterilization equipment market, by product & service

The global sterilization equipment market is segmented into sterilization instruments, sterilization services, and sterilization consumables & accessories based on product & service. Market growth is largely attributed to the rise in the volume of surgical procedures and stringent regulatory mandates for infection control.



Among the end users, the pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end users, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, food & beverage companies, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users.The pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies in developing nations such as India and China.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global sterilization equipment market is segmented into five regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the sterilization equipment market during the forecast period.



The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of nosocomial infections, growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and improved healthcare infrastructures in Southeast Asian countries.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-level - 28%, D-level - 32%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Middle East & Africa – 14%, and Latin America – 10%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global sterilization equipment market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sterilization equipment market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and trends.

