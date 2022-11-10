The global self propelled lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2022-2027

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361825/?utm_source=GNW

Also, these mowers are powered by transmission and do not require manual strength, which is expected to propel their demand in the global market. The continuous investments by vendors in R&D activities have made self propelled mowers more user-friendly. For instance, most self propelled mowers are equipped with automatic choke recovery systems that help start the cold engine without choking. Also, there have been several developments in features such as height adjustments, speed control, discharge bag attachments, and others. Hence, such advancements are supporting the global self propelled lawn mowers market.



The pollution from gasoline-powered self propelled lawn mowers, and other lawn and garden machinery impacts the climate; as a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is tightening emission requirements for compact motors such as those found in lawn mowers. Also, companies are looking for alternative fuel sources for mowers to reduce air and noise pollution. Hence, such factors will propel the demand for battery-powered self-propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as water shortages, growing usage of artificial grass, and increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers due to the rising inclination towards technology-driven products are expected to create hurdles in the self-propelled lawn mowers market growth during the forecast period.



MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement



• The changing lifestyle needs are one of the key factors driving the demand for home improvements worldwide. The increasing income and standard of living are boosting the single residential ownership rates globally. According to U.S. Census Bureau, the homeownership rate across the U.S. increased from 64.2% in Q4 2017 to 65.5% in Q4 2021. In 2020, the average home improvement spending across the U.S. was more than $8,300. Hence, such expansion of home ownership and home improvements is leading to the growth of landscaping services and, thus, the demand strengthening the self-propelled lawn mowers market.



Growing Landscaping Industry



• The growing need to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the lawns & gardens in residential and commercial areas is boosting the demand for landscaping services globally. The construction of decorative structures, ponds, patios, and green winding paths is gaining traction worldwide in the outdoor landscaping market. Also, the growing U.S. economy and the rising demand for new homes and offices indirectly expand the landscaping facilities, increasing the need for self propelled lawnmowers. Investments to beautify and enhance parks and gardens in public, residential, and commercial areas are projected to increase over the next four years, thereby boosting the demand for landscaping services and the global self propelled lawn mowers market.

Low Upfront Cost as Compared to Riding Mowers

• The cost of self propelled lawn mowers is one of the key factors driving the demand for the product in the market. These lawn mowers are less expensive than ride-on and robotic lawn mowers due to low-end technology and less engine power.



The average cost of self-propelled gasoline



mowers ranges between USD 170-2,000, while battery-powered self-propelled mowers cost USD 340-850. Most people prefer buying self-propelled lawnmowers due to their low cost, thereby supporting the overall self propelled lawn mowers market growth.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE



The gasoline-powered segment is estimated to witness an absolute growth of 38.87% compared to 2021 in the global self-propelled lawn mowers market. However, battery-powered lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rates.



The rising consumer awareness about sustainability and environmental emissions is expected to boost the demand for the battery-powered self-propelled lawn mowers market. The segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of 50.33% from 2021-2027. Moreover, the Li-ion batteries offer various social and financial benefits driving their popularity among commercial projects and municipalities.



Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gasoline-Powered

• Battery-Powered

• Electric-Corded

• Propane-Powered



INSIGHTS BY START TYPE



By Start Type, the recoil segment dominates the market; however, the push-button start is expected to observe the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The recoil start, which involves a pulling mechanism to turn the crankshaft and start the lawn mower engine, is the popular start type among self-propelled lawn mowers. The segment is expected to add a revenue of USD 1.01 billion by 2027. The global key start self-propelled lawn mowers market witnessed shipments of 1,238.10 thousand units in 2021. One of the best things about key start self-propelled mowers is that it avoids stressful situations that users face with a push start layout.



Segmentation by Start Type



• Recoil Start

• Push Start

• Key Start



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The residential segment accounted for a revenue share of 55.45% and is expected to lead the self propelled lawn mowers market during the forecast period. The highest share of this segment is due to the increasing inclination of the population toward gardening activities, leading to the expansion of the lawns, playgrounds, and green acreage across single and multi-family housing units. Also, professional landscaping service providers’ usage of the self-propelled lawn mowers market is expected to witness exceptional growth, thereby adding revenue of USD 674.15 million during the forecast period.



Segmentation by End-User

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

• Residential

• Government & Others



Segmentation by Drive Type

• RWD

• FWD

• AWD



Segmentation by Blade Type

• Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades

• Cylinder Blades



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America accounts for the largest global self propelled lawn mowers market accounting for 41.91%. The demand for the equipment is supported by a large residential sector and numerous golf courses across the region. Further, North America has the largest number of golf courses worldwide. The U.S. and Canada together account for more than 18,700 golf courses. The U.S. opened more than 25 new golf courses nationwide in 2019?2020. Most golf courses across the country are public facilities and allow free playing, encouraging greater participation among people. Hence, the presence of many golf courses across the region is expected to support the growth of the self-propelled lawn mowers market during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to witness one of the fastest growths in the global self propelled lawn mowers market during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 6.89%. Europe, considered one of the largest markets in the gardening equipment segment, is mainly expected to be driven by residential end-users that are profoundly increasing their usage. Government & sports facilities are expected to use robust ground management equipment, thereby increasing the need for landscaping services in the area.



The urbanization of developing countries in APAC is expected to strengthen the demand for gardens and recreational parks, creating the need for maintenance and thereby driving the need for lawn and garden care equipment during the forecast period. Also, multifamily residential properties are witnessing increasing prominence in the region. While Australia and China account for significant lawn and garden equipment usage, countries such as India are expected to witness increased demand due to the improving quality of real estate, boosting the self propelled lawn mowers market.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Sweden

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Poland

o Switzerland

o Finland

o Austria

• APAC

o China

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Ariens Company, Husqvarna, Deere & Company, and Stanley Black & Decker are some key industry participants operating in the global self propelled lawn mowers market. These vendors are increasingly focussing on adhering to the various regulations and energy efficiency & labeling requirements to sustain & boost their presence in the global market.



Key Vendors

• AriensCo

• Deere & Co.

• Honda

• Husqvarna Group

• Kubota Corporation

• Stanley Black & Decker

• STIGA Group

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

• AS-Motor

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Briggs & Stratton

• Chervon Group

• Cobra

• Einhell Germany AG

• Emak Group

• Generac Power Systems

• Greenworks Tools

• IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

• Makita

• Masport

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• Positecgroup

• Snow Joe

• STIHL

• SUMEC Group Corp.

• Swisher Inc.

• Techtronic Industries

• Wright Manufacturing



Recent Developments



• In April 2022, Milwaukee launched the self-propelled mower M18 FUEL Dual Battery Cordless mower. This mower features an instant start system, a 3-in-1 grass management system, five-wheel speed settings, and others.

• In January 2021, DEWALT unveiled its 2×20 Max Self-Propelled Mower that features an efficient brushless direct drive motor lasting up to 1 hour on a single charge. The company expanded its line of 20V MAX* systems of 200+products with the launch of this self-propelled lawn mower.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What will be the global self-propelled lawn mowers market by 2027?

2. What is the growth rate of the global self-propelled lawn mowers market?

3. Who are the key players in the self-propelled lawn mowers market?

4. What will be the global self-propelled lawn mowers market share in the number of units by 2027?

5. Which region has the largest share in the global self-propelled lawn mowers market?

6. What are the growth factors in the self-propelled lawn mowers market?

