Psyence Group Announces Strategic Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG | OTCQB: PSYGF) (“Psyence” or the “Company”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, is pleased to announce that it has received subscription agreements for gross proceeds of CAD$1.22 million from a consortium led by Brandon Kerzner, a member of the globally recognised Kerzner family. Brandon has a focus on investing in technology and life science advancement industries. The Company is seeking to raise up to CAD$3 million and may upsize the financing at its discretion.



The non-brokered private placement is subject to the approval of the CSE and the securities will be subject to a four month hold period under securities laws. Net proceeds from the non-brokered private placement will be used to advance the Company’s palliative care clinical trial, drug development, production facility enhancement and for general working capital.

“We are delighted to have attracted investment from a member of one of South Africa’s most globally recognised family offices. The consortium led by the Brandon Kerzner are sector specialists and we look forward to advancing our relationship with the new investor consortium as we progress our business,” says Dr. Neil Maresky, Psyence Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT PSYENCE GROUP: www.psyence.com

Psyence is a life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PSYG) and quoted on the OTCQB (OTCQB: PSYGF), with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. Our name “Psyence” combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.

Informed by nature and guided by science, we built and operate one of the world’s first federally licensed commercial psilocybin mushroom cultivation and production facilities in Southern Africa. Our team brings international experience in both business and science and includes experts in mycology, neurology, palliative care, and drug development. We work to develop advanced natural psilocybin products for clinical research and development.

Our key divisions, Psyence Production, Psyence Therapeutics and Psyence Function, anchor an international collaboration, with operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Southern Africa, and a presence in the United States and Australia.

ABOUT BRANDON KERZNER:

Brandon Kerzner has interests in technology and life science advancement industries and is continuously looking to expand his portfolio and invest in these sectors.

Contact information

Katherine Murphy, Investor Relations

Email: ir@psyence.com

Media Inquiries: media@psyence.com

General Information: info@psyence.com

UK Financial and Corporate Advisor

Hannam & Partners

Rupert Fane / Nilesh Patel

+44 20 7907 8500

rf@hannam.partners / nilesh@hannam.partners

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements in this news release related to Psyence Group Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively the “Company“) are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the procurement of all such regulatory approvals as may be required to implement the non-brokered private placement and the Company's intentions to raise additional finance. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the assumptions that the Company’s applications for the aforementioned regulatory approvals will be successful, that there will be further appetite in the market for investment into the Company and that all conditions to which the non-brokered private placement are subject will be met. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include demand for the Company’s securities being less than anticipated, fluctuations in the price the Company’s common shares, and the Company not raising the amount expected, or any funds at all. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company’s proposed products. The efficacy of psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products remains the subject of ongoing research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. The Company has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company’s performance and operations.