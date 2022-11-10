Midland Options Two Properties to Brunswick for Lithium Exploration in the James Bay Region, Near Patriot Battery’s Corvette Project

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the execution of a new option agreement with Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“Brunswick”) for lithium exploration on two properties wholly owned by Midland and located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Quebec. The two claim blocks, including Mythril and Elrond, total 513 claims covering a surface area of approximately 263 square kilometres.

Midland has granted to Brunswick the option to acquire exploration rights for critical minerals including lithium (excluding copper, nickel, zinc, lead, gold, silver, platinum and palladium) on these two properties.

Under this new agreement, Brunswick may acquire an initial 50% interest ("Option 1") in the Mythril property over a three-year period, at the following conditions:

Overall consideration of $500,000 payable according to the following schedule:

At closing: $25,000 in cash and $25,000 in shares;

1 st anniversary: $50,000 in cash and $50,000 in shares;

anniversary: $50,000 in cash and $50,000 in shares; 2 nd anniversary: $70,000 in cash and $70,000 in shares; and

anniversary: $70,000 in cash and $70,000 in shares; and 3rd anniversary: $210,000 in shares;

Requirement to spend an amount of $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures according to the following schedule:

1 st anniversary: amount of $300,000 firm, in exploration expenses;

anniversary: amount of $300,000 firm, in exploration expenses; 2 nd anniversary: additional amount of $300,000 in exploration expenses; and

anniversary: additional amount of $300,000 in exploration expenses; and 3rd anniversary: additional amount of $900,000 in exploration expenses;

Option to earn an additional 35% undivided interest in the claims (the "Option 2") in the Mythril property over an additional two-year period, at the following conditions:

Aggregate consideration of $200,000 payable according to the following schedule:

1 st Anniversary: $100,000 in cash or stock, at BRW's option;

Anniversary: $100,000 in cash or stock, at BRW's option; 2nd anniversary: $100,000 in cash or stock, at BRW's option;

Requirement to spend an additional amount of $2,000,000 in exploration expenditures, in cash or in shares, at BRW's option, according to the following schedule:

1 st anniversary after exercising Option 1: amount of $1,000,000; and

anniversary after exercising Option 1: amount of $1,000,000; and 2nd anniversary after exercising Option 1: additional amount of $1,000,000.

Brunswick would hold a right of first refusal on the 15% remaining interest held by Midland and Midland would not be required to participate in exploration and development expenditures until a mine is constructed to extract all metals or minerals except precious metals (gold, platinum, palladium and silver) and base metals (copper, zinc, nickel and lead).

The Eeyou Istchee James Bay region is currently the focus of an exploration rush for lithium pegmatites. One of the targeted properties is located 1.5 kilometres north of lithium pegmatites discovered on Corvette as reported by Patriot Battery Metals Inc. in a press release dated August 31, 2022, with drill intercepts including 1.65% Li 2 O and 193 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 159.7 metres.

Cautionary statement :

Mineralization occurring on the Corvette project held by Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be identified on properties held by Midland discussed in this press release.

