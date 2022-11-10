Lieutenant-General (retired) J.O. Michel Maisonneuve to lead fundraising efforts supporting research and treatment for Veterans experiencing chronic pain

English French

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans (CPCoE) is excited to announce it has appointed Lieutenant-General (retired) J.O. Michel Maisonneuve as Campaign Cabinet Chair. LGen (retired) Maisonneuve completed 35 years of active service in the Canadian Armed Forces and will play a vital role in advancing research for Canadian Veterans living with chronic pain and their families.

With the leadership of LGen (retired) Maisonneuve, the Campaign Cabinet will conduct important outreach to Canadian donors and funding partners. Additional funding will allow the CPCoE to establish research chairs in Canadian universities, award research scholarships, and lead to the launch of both clinical and longitudinal studies over time.

“I am grateful to be appointed to this role, where along with other committed volunteers, I can help raise critical funds that will provide the necessary resources to researchers studying chronic pain management for Veterans,” says LGen (retired) Maisonneuve. “I am honoured to do this work as an advocate for my fellow Veterans, and I am proud to do it with the CPCoE, where research findings will more readily be in the hands of clinicians and care providers.”

With more than 40 projects completed and underway, the CPCoE is now positioned to amplify its generous funding from Veterans Affairs Canada. Having achieved charitable status in May 2021, businesses and individuals will now be invited to contribute to expanding research that will benefit and reach more Veterans.

“Michel brings invaluable experience and insight to our organization. We are incredibly thankful for his contributions and believe that his leadership of fundraising efforts to support research will have an extraordinary impact,” says Dr. Ramesh Zacharias, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Director of the CPCoE. “We know that Veterans are twice as likely to suffer from chronic pain compared to others in the Canadian population, and we feel a deep sense of responsibility to facilitate Veteran-centred pain research to meaningfully help Canadian Veterans who have valiantly served our country.”

LGen (retired) Maisonneuve’s passion for the mission of the CPCoE is exemplified in his founding position on the Board of Directors, his dedication to expanding networks that are addressing Veteran chronic pain, and his decades-long involvement with charitable endeavours.

“Michel represents the essence of service and sacrifice that we aim to honour through our work at the CPCoE,” comments Dr. Jonathan Bramson, Chair, CPCoE Board of Directors. “His exceptional leadership skills combined with his genuine passion, unwavering commitment, and his exemplary service in helping make life better for Veterans suffering with chronic pain, has and will continue to have, a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals.”

Michel is a highly decorated military officer and the recipient of the 30th Anniversary Vimy Award Laureate in 2020. He formally accepted the honour at a Gala celebration in Ottawa on November 9, 2022.

About the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans

The Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans partners with Veterans and their families across Canada to develop research that genuinely addresses their unique needs and challenges, with the goal of building evidence-based standards and best practices that will improve the lives of Veterans and their families suffering from chronic pain.

About Lieutenant-General (retired) J.O. Michel Maisonneuve

LGen (retired) Maisonneuve is a Commander of the Canadian Order of Military Merit and recipient of the Meritorious Service Cross. His senior appointments included Assistant Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff of Canada and Chief of Staff of NATO's Supreme Allied Command Transformation. He is also a recipient of foreign awards, including Officer of the French Legion of Honour, Officer of the U.S. Legion of Merit, and the NATO Meritorious Service Medal. After he retired from the Army, he was appointed by the Minister of National Defence as the first Academic Director (Principal) of Royal Military College Saint-Jean on its re-opening in December 2007.

