The Eclipse Foundation Exceeds all of its Goals for EclipseCon 2022

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today reported on the activities and results from its biggest event of the year, EclipseCon 2022 , the leading conference for developers, architects and open source business leaders to learn about Eclipse technologies and share best practices. This year’s event, now in its 17th year, was the first in-person EclipseCon since 2019 and saw multiple successful events, including keynotes, hackathons, and community meetings for IoT & edge, Adoptium, the new Software Defined Vehicle working group, and more.



“This year’s event was an enormous success. Not only was it good to see our colleagues and members in person, this was an opportunity to welcome new community members and work with them face-to-face,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Like meeting old friends after a long absence, it was great to see our community pick up its relationships as if there had never been a pause.”

This year’s conference included dozens of sessions for hundreds of attendees interested in learning more about technologies hosted by the Eclipse Foundation. Industry leaders such as our elite sponsors, Huawei and IBM, supported nine conference tracks that focused on Web and Desktop Tooling, Cloud Native Technologies, IoT & Edge, Java, Modeling Technologies, Automotive & Mobility, The Open Source Way, All Things Quality and Security and more in a track named Other Cool Stuff.

Successful events for this year’s conference included:

Update on Eclipse Adoptium: 2022 was the first year EclipseCon hosted a community day with steering committee members and project committers from Microsoft and Red Hat. This included multiple discussions around new Adoptium projects, the marketplace, the AQAvit quality initiative, and the Secure software development framework implementation, as well as discussion on the technical strategies and ideas for its 2023 plan.

Focus on Automotive and the SDV Working Group: EclipseCon 2022 saw significant growth in interest in this arena, as a scheduled HackerDay had a full house and the SDV Working Group was able to coordinate on its 2023 plans, while welcoming several new members.

An Eclipse Foundation Hacker Day on Thursday, October 27: This event was an impressive full room of developers warning on SDV and IoT projects. On the IoT side, a generous contribution by Red Hat meant that attendees not only had the opportunity to work with Rust firmware and various IoT Cloud platforms but could bring back home the micro:bit v2 microcontroller they experimented with during the event.

Outstanding Speakers: EclipseCon included speakers from industry leaders including BMW, Bosch, SAP, Ericsson, and SMEs like Eurotech, Obeo, Typefox, and more.

Interested parties can find out more about EclipseCon by visiting https://www.eclipsecon.org/2022 , where we will be releasing more recordings and presentations of the event in the coming weeks.

