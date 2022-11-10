Timbercreek Financial Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (“Q3 2022”).



Q3 2022 Highlights 1

Q3 2022 results reflect a healthy and stable portfolio with lower turnover. Net new mortgage fundings were $54.2 million and advances on existing mortgages were $34.6 million, offset by net mortgage repayments of $41.2 million and syndications of $26.9 million. As noted last quarter, Management anticipated lower origination volumes in Q3 2022, however, the increase in interest income more than replaced the historical level of lender fees.



At the end of the period, net mortgage investments were $1,255.4 million (versus $1,159.6 million at year-end 2021). The quarterly transaction volume resulted in a Q3 2022 turnover ratio of 3.3%.



Declared $14.5 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, and delivered distributable income and adjusted distributable income of $16.8 million, or $0.20 per share, representing a payout ratio of 86.2% on both distributable income and adjusted distributable income which is well within Management’s target payout range.



Net income and comprehensive income of $13.5 million. After adjusting for $0.4 million of fair value losses on mortgages and real estate properties measured at fair value through profit and loss, adjusted net income and comprehensive income was $13.9 million for the period, up from $13.7 million in the same period last year.



Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.16, and basic and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.17, reflecting a payout ratio of 104.3% (Q3 2021 – 102.3%) on an adjusted distributable income basis.



There were no new additions to either Stage II or Stage III loans in Q3 2022, however, allowance for credit losses increased to $3.73 million due to increased provisions on an existing Stage III loan comprised of condominium units in Edmonton that are currently for sale.



Maintained conservative portfolio risk position focused on income-producing commercial real estate 69.4% weighted average loan-to-value ` 90.9% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio 89.3% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties 8.5% quarterly weighted average interest rate on net mortgage investments





In July, the Company partially exercised the accordion feature on its credit facility, increasing the facility size to $600.0 million (from $575.0 million).

“Our mortgage portfolio continued to perform well in the third quarter, demonstrating the durability through market cycles that has become a hallmark of our income-focused investment philosophy,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “We generated strong distributable income in the quarter as our largely variable rate portfolio benefited from the rising rate environment, offsetting an anticipated reduction in repayments and origination volume. We anticipate a return to more typical transaction levels in the coming quarters, and we continue to be well positioned to act on these opportunities.”

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 Net Mortgage Investments1 $ 1,255.4 $ 1,096.0 $ 1,235.0 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments1 $ 71.2 $ 97.6 $ 68.2 Net Investment Income $ 30.0 $ 22.0 $ 25.8 Income from Operations $ 22.6 $ 15.4 $ 21.7 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 13.5 $ 10.4 $ 14.7 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 13.9 $ 13.7 $ 15.2 Distributable Income $ 16.8 $ 13.5 $ 15.9 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.5 $ 14.0 $ 14.5 $ per share Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable Income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.19 Adjusted distributable Income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.19 Earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income1 86.2 % 103.7 % 91.3 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 107.2 % 134.7 % 98.7 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 104.3 % 102.3 % 95.6 % Net Mortgage Investments Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 69.4 % 69.6 % 69.9 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.9 yr 0.9 yr 1.0 yr First Mortgages 90.9 % 90.2 % 92.5 % Cash-Flowing Properties 89.3 % 87.1 % 90.8 % Multi-family residential 55.4 % 49.4 % 55.4 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 87.3 % 82.7 % 87.5 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 8.5 % 7.1 % 7.2 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 0.7 % 0.6 % 1.0 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.2 % 0.9 % 1.2 %

1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the “non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) available on SEDAR. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Net Mortgage Investments

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company’s financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 1,256,363 $ 1,159,210 Mortgage syndications 700,896 444,429 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,957,259 1,603,639 Mortgage syndication liabilities (700,896 ) (444,429 ) 1,256,363 1,159,210 Interest receivable (15,691 ) (10,824 ) Unamortized lender fees 6,890 8,278 Allowance for mortgage investments loss 7,805 2,970 Net mortgage investments $ 1,255,367 $ 1,159,634





Enhanced return portfolio

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Collateralized loans, net of allowance for credit loss $ 58,660 $ 58,000 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment, measured at FVTPL 4,336 4,985 Investment in indirect real estate development 2,225 2,225 Total Other Investments 71,241 71,230 Investment properties — 44,063 Credit facility (investment properties) — (30,690 ) Net equity in investment properties — 13,373 Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 71,241 $ 84,603





OPERATING RESULTS1 Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

Year ended

December 31,

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Net Investment Income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 29,982 $ 22,042 $ 78,461 $ 67,871 $ 90,249 Total fair value (loss) gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ 403 $ (3,577 ) $ 652 $ (2,887 ) $ (10,291 ) Net rental (loss) income $ (291 ) $ 386 $ 127 $ 1,110 $ 1,499 Total fair value loss on real estate properties $ — $ — $ (378 ) $ — $ (4,374 ) Expenses $ 7,530 $ 3,404 $ 15,921 $ 12,476 $ 16,237 Income from operations $ 22,564 $ 15,447 $ 62,941 $ 53,618 $ 60,846 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facilities $ 6,788 $ 4,040 $ 15,097 $ 12,689 $ 16,734 Financing cost on convertible debentures $ 2,256 $ 1,981 $ 6,762 $ 4,978 $ 6,745 Fair value gain on derivative contract $ — $ (995 ) $ — $ (2,946 ) $ (3,940 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 13,520 $ 10,421 $ 41,082 $ 38,897 $ 41,307 Payout ratio on earnings per share 107.2 % 134.7 % 105.3 % 107.9 % 135.9 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income $ 13,520 $ 10,421 $ 41,082 $ 38,897 $ 41,307 Less: fair value gain on derivative contract (interest rate swap) $ — $ (995 ) $ — $ (2,946 ) $ (3,940 ) Add: net unrealized loss on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ 369 $ 4,295 $ 1,691 $ 5,511 $ 13,748 Add: Net unrealized loss on real estate properties $ — $ — $ 95 $ — $ 4,374 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 13,889 $ 13,721 $ 42,868 $ 41,462 $ 55,489 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share1 104.3 % 102.3 % 100.9 % 101.3 % 101.2 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,491 $ 14,037 $ 43,241 $ 41,982 $ 56,142 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 84,005 81,311 83,505 81,093 81,325 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 Adjusted earnings per share (basic)1 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.68 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)1 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.68

1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section.





OPERATING RESULTS1 Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30

Year ended

December 31,

DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 13,889 $ 13,721 $ 42,868 $ 41,462 $ 55,489 Less: amortization of lender fees (2,425 ) (2,697 ) (6,978 ) (7,140 ) $ (9,275 ) Add: lender fees received and receivable 1,076 2,148 5,652 7,026 $ 10,746 Add: amortization of financing costs, credit facility 253 178 722 833 $ 1,022 Add: amortization of financing costs, debentures 250 428 753 861 $ 1,060 Add: accretion expense, debentures 113 128 340 246 $ 323 Add: unrealized fair value (gain) loss on DSU (78 ) 15 (168 ) 121 104 Add: allowance for (recovery of) expected credit loss 3,732 (381 ) 4,682 1,557 1,660 Distributable income1 $ 16,810 $ 13,540 $ 47,871 $ 44,966 $ 61,129 Payout ratio on distributable income1 86.2 % 103.7 % 90.3 % 93.4 % 91.8 % ADJUSTED DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME Distributable income $ 16,810 $ 13,540 $ 47,871 $ 44,966 $ 61,129 Less: One-time distribution income — — — (707 ) (707 ) Adjusted Distributable income1 $ 16,810 $ 13,540 $ 47,871 $ 44,259 $ 60,422 Payout ratio on adjusted distributable income1 86.2 % 103.7 % 90.3 % 94.9 % 92.9 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,491 $ 14,037 $ 43,241 $ 41,982 $ 56,142 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 84,005 81,311 83,505 81,093 81,325 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.69 Distributable income per share1 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.75 Adjusted distributable income per share1 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.74

1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section.





