Incap Corporation Stock exchange release 11 November 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Incap Corporation: Notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a change in holdings (Avanza Bank Holding AB)

Incap Corporation has on 11 November 2022 received a notification in accordance with the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of shares and votes of the entity controlled by Avanza Bank Holding AB in Incap Corporation have decreased below the level of 5% as a result of share transactions concluded on 9 November 2022.

Total position of Avanza Bank Holding AB according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.94% 0 4.94% 29,284,835 Position of previous notification 5.02% N/A 5.02% N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009006407 0 1,445,636 0% 4.94% SUBTOTAL 1,445,636 4.94%

After 9 November 2022, Försäkringsbolaget Avanza Pension, a company controlled by Avanza Bank Holding AB, holds 4.94% of the shares and votes.

