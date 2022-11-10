Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship at Dartmouth College and Orange Grove Bio Establish Collaboration to Strengthen Biotech Ecosystem and Support Development and Commercialization of Novel Therapeutics

CINCINNATI, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Grove Bio, a drug investment and development firm, today announced the establishment of a strategic collaboration with the Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship at Dartmouth College focused on strengthening the biotechnology entrepreneurial ecosystem on and around Dartmouth’s campus. In addition to increasing entrepreneurship and education, the partnership is designed to advance the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics by supporting the translation of scientific discoveries made by researchers at Dartmouth. The collaboration will include a Dartmouth Ph.D. internship program led by Orange Grove Bio, as well as members of the Orange Grove Bio team serving as an Entrepreneur in Residence at the Magnuson Center and advisors to the Dartmouth Innovations Accelerator for Cancer (DIAC).



“We believe that Dartmouth and its talented researchers are well positioned to serve as a hotbed for the incubation of innovative drug development companies capable of delivering the ground-breaking therapies of tomorrow,” said Marc Appel, Orange Grove Bio’s chief executive officer. “We are committed to fostering and supporting this rich scientific ecosystem through collaboration with the Magnuson Center, academic researchers, and investors to drive the commercialization of novel therapies for patients.”

The Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship provides hands-on education and experiences to Dartmouth students, faculty, and alumni entrepreneurs. The Center consists of various programs, networking opportunities, and resources to foster innovation, support the entrepreneurial community, and help entrepreneurs thrive.

“Dartmouth innovators have a strong track record of achieving impact through commercial translation,” said Jamie Coughlin, director of the Magnuson Center. “This new collaboration with Orange Grove Bio will allow us to further promote entrepreneurial activity on campus, as well as provide opportunities for students to be further exposed to innovation in industry. We look forward to the positive impact it will have for our faculty and students and ultimately for patients.”

To further support the entrepreneurial life science community at Dartmouth, Jennifer Vella, Orange Grove Bio’s associate director of immunology and a 2020 Dartmouth Ph.D. graduate, has been designated as an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) at the Magnuson Center. As an EIR, she will serve as a catalyst for the successful commercialization of academic ideas and spinouts and foster streamlined communication and collaboration between Orange Grove Bio and the center. Additionally, Mr. Appel and Lutz Giebel, Ph.D., executive chairman of Orange Grove Bio, will serve as members of the external review panel of the DIAC.

“Dartmouth is home to an exceptional research community driven by talented scientists. I am thrilled that I get to re-engage with students and faculty, providing support to bring their innovative ideas and research one step closer to patients,” said Dr. Vella.

Orange Grove Bio’s mission is to develop new therapeutic options for patients by harnessing the significant research potential found in universities and academic medical centers across the United States. Orange Grove Bio fosters strong relationships with technology transfer offices outside of the traditional medical technology hubs of Boston and San Francisco. Collectively, Orange Grove Bio’s team possesses decades of drug development and company creation experience, allowing it to build and finance innovative programs from the research and development stage to clinical trials.

About the Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship at Dartmouth College

Established in May 2018, the Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship works with Dartmouth students, faculty, and alumni to turn entrepreneurial thinking into successful new ventures. The Center focuses on four key mission areas: experiential learning, startup support, alumni engagement, and community development. Additional information about The Center may be found at magnuson.dartmouth.edu.

About Orange Grove Bio

Orange Grove Bio (OGB) is a capital allocation and asset development biotech company. OGB partners with universities, academic medical centers, and entrepreneurs to develop innovative treatments for important diseases, particularly cancer and immune disorders.