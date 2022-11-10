BioIntelliSense and Medically Home Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Patient Management for High Acuity Hospital Care at Home

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioIntelliSense, Inc ., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Medically Home Group, Inc., a technology-enabled services company that is at the forefront of the movement to decentralize care for serious or complex illnesses. The addition of the BioIntelliSense medical grade BioButton® wearable devices and advanced analytics enables an enhanced level of data-driven care that, combined with clinical assessment, is designed to inform prioritization of care, allocation of resources and improved clinical workflow in treating and caring for patients with complex or high-risk conditions being cared for at home.



“Our strategic collaboration with Medically Home advances a shared vision for a scalable and patient-centric model of healthcare delivery,” said James Mault, MD, founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “High frequency vital sign trending data, combined with algorithmic-based alerting, provides clinicians with greater insights for patient care from in-hospital to home. This represents a significant advancement in admitting to home with confidence and bringing medical grade continuous monitoring to the lowest cost care setting.”

The rechargeable multi-parameter BioButton® wearable devices passively capture clinically validated vital signs of heart rate at rest, respiratory rate at rest and skin temperature, along with a broad range of physiologic biometrics, including activity levels, sleep tracking, body position and gait analysis. The BioCloud™ data analytics and algorithmic-based alerting enable actionable clinical triage and proactive clinical intervention through potential earlier detection of adverse trends.

The Medically Home model directly addresses the growing need for increased health system capacity and resiliency, while meeting the needs and preferences of patients, who often desire to be cared for in the comfort and convenience of their home. With the comprehensive Medically Home and BioIntelliSense solution, patients with conditions across a broad spectrum of severity, complexity, and risk can continue to be cared for safely at home with clinical accuracy, reducing the necessity for traditional building-centric care.

“BioIntelliSense provides a scalable medical-grade solution that allows for passive vital sign data collection from the home, dramatically reducing the cost and complexity of deploying traditional remote patient monitoring programs with improved patient experience,” said Pippa Shulman, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Medically Home. “As hospital capacity pressure mounts, this strategic collaboration further accelerates Medically Home’s platform reach and growing ecosystem of health systems and payers nationwide.”

BioIntelliSense (Booth #5025) and Medically Home (Booth #4641) will be exhibiting at HLTH November 13-16.

ABOUT BIOINTELLISENSE

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for remote patient monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless user experience. The medical-grade BioButton® wearable device makes remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform’s advanced analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade remote care from in-hospital to home.

For the latest news and information on how BioIntelliSense is making early detection simple™ through medical-grade wearable technology and cost-effective data services, visit our website at biointellisense.com and follow BioIntelliSense on Twitter and LinkedIn .

ABOUT MEDICALLY HOME

Medically Home operates a decentralized care model for patients with serious, complex or high-risk illnesses in partnership with health systems to safely care for their patients at home, across the care continuum, including hospital-level care. Medically Home provides health systems with all that is needed to safely care for patients, including the clinical protocols, reimbursement model, platform technology, and fulfillment of all the clinical services required in the home through partners. Clinicians and patients broadly prefer this model over traditional care; both clinical and financial outcomes are improved as compared to traditional care. For more information, visit www.medicallyhome.com.

Media Contacts:

Eric Schudiske (for BioIntelliSense)

eric@s2spr.com