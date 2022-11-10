EV Technology Group Engages Leading Design and Engineering Consultancy Callum to Define the Future of Premium Electric Vehicles

EV Technology Group (OTCQB: EVTGF, NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A) has entered a partnership with CALLUM, led by legendary designer Ian Callum to scope the future of EV Technology Group’s electric vehicles within its ‘House of Brands’

CALLUM will conduct research and ideation to help EV Technology Group develop its portfolio of brands and innovative premium electric vehicles

The EV Technology Group electrifies iconic brands, with a mission to create and redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age



TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”`) (OTCQB: EVTGF, NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A) announces today that it has appointed leading UK-based design and engineering consultancy CALLUM to create future premium electric vehicles designs within the Company’s house of brands.









CALLUM, co-founded by legendary designer Ian Callum, will be responsible for a research and development project for future electric vehicle designs within the EV Technology Group brand portfolio. EV Technology Group has recently acquired Marazzi, Fantuzzi, Brewster & Co and Officine Stampaggi Industriali and signed a definitive agreement to acquire MOKE International Limited, official producer of MOKE vehicles since it acquired the original 1964 trademark. The Company will continue to expand with further iconic brands that will help to fulfil the mission of bringing back the joy of motoring in an electric age by assisting their transition to electrification.

CALLUM and its growing team of designers and engineers has the ability to offer everything from research and concept design, vehicle engineering and development, down to the finer details such as leather trimming, additive manufacturing and sustainable materials.

Wouter Witvoet, CEO EV Technology Group “As EV Technology Group builds a house of brands with such iconic marques, it’s essential that we establish the right pillars, the right templates and harness world class strategies at an early stage. I am delighted that a renowned industry leader such as CALLUM will direct us and assist us as we prepare for future growth. We are already seeing great results, and this could lead to participating in many future projects.”

Mark Stubbs, Head of Design Electric Vehicle Technology Group “Striking and sophisticated design will be one of the key attributes of EV Technology Group’s vehicles going forwards, which is why is such a pleasure to be working with Ian Callum and his talented team at CALLUM. They are already offering us some hugely creative design solutions for future lightweight electric vehicles, based on EV Technology Groups’ technologies, and giving us excellent insights as we begin to create our house of brands and an array of game-changing future EVs.”

Ian Callum CBE Design Director, CALLUM “At CALLUM our mission is to create design stories that stir the imagination. The sheer scale of the ambition of EV Technology Group and its mission to reinvent iconic brands is brimming with potential to do just that. There’s nothing a creative team likes more than limitless possibilities. We will progress each design language so that these brands remain captivating and relevant for an electrified world.”

David Fairbairn, Director, CALLUM “EV Technology Group wanted a design partner that didn’t just present a deck of pretty renders. Creative ideas also need engineering substance to streamline the early stages of development and get them to commercialisation faster. We expect CALLUM’s combined team of designers and engineers to integrate seamlessly with the talent at EV Technology Group, grasping their challenges but also exploiting the opportunities these brands offer.”

About EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with a vision of electrifying iconic brands –and a mission of redefining the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

About CALLUM

CALLUM is a design and engineering business creating bespoke and limited-edition products. CALLUM is focused on design, lifestyle and travel, taking on projects that intrigue, excite and tell a story. It is a collaboration of talented individuals with experience across art, audio, automotive, fashion and motorsport brands. Nimble and agile, CALLUM produces exquisite design supported by quality execution, with its 30,000 sq. ft Warwick facility housing the latest technology to deliver design, prototyping, machining and trim services. Amongst its founding members is British designer Ian Callum CBE, admired for his prolific automotive work, which includes the Aston Martin Vanquish, Vantage and DB9, Jaguar F-Type, F-PACE, XJ and, most recently, the World Car of the Year Award-winning I-PACE, amongst others.

