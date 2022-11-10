Pluri wins BioTech Breakthrough Cell Innovation of the Year Award

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri” or the “Company” (formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.), a leading biotechnology company, won Cell Innovation award in the Cell Biology category of the second annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards. Pluri received the award for its patented and validated technology platform, a state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system that advances novel cell-based solutions to longstanding challenges in health, food, biologics and beyond, promoting global wellbeing and sustainability.



“It’s an exciting time in the industry and we are thrilled to highlight the ‘breakthrough’ biotechnology solutions, services and companies around the world for our 2022 program. We extend our sincerest congratulations to our 2022 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards.

This year’s program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world. Other winners in various categories include Abbott, Brightseed, Honeywell, Pfizer, Promontory Therapeutics, Quanterix, Vizgen, and Waters.

Pluri’s proprietary 3D technology platform can expand a single cell into billions of cells by mimicking the cell’s natural environment. This proprietary technology delivers cost effective high-quality cells in mass quantities and with proven batch-to-batch consistency across human, animal and plant cell sources. Pluri operates a state-of-the-art good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing facility; maintains an IP portfolio of over 130 active, granted patents; and is cultivating a fast-growing network of global partnerships that expand the impact of its technology to industries that require efficient mass cell production, such as pharma, food-tech and biologics.

“We are proud to be recognized for our industry-leading technology, which can leverage the basic building blocks of life—cells—to produce medicine, food, and other products for a better tomorrow,” said Pluri’s CEO and President Yaky Yanay.

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global wellbeing and sustainability. The Company’s technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of initiatives— from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri’s method is uniquely accurate, scalable, cost-effective, and consistent from batch to batch. Pluri currently operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech and biologics and aims to establish partnerships that leverage the Company’s 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require effective, mass cell production. To learn more, visit us at www.pluri-biotech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses , its ability to seek and collaborate with strategic partners, and the ability of its network of global partnerships to expand the impact of its technologies into various industries, and the potential of the Company’s products and solutions to produce medicine, food, and other products. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluri only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements about Pluri: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluri may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials, if necessary; its products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, its technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; it may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with its processes; its products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; its patents may not be sufficient; its products may harm recipients or consumers; changes in legislation with an adverse impact; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluri to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

