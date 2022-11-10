The global geomembranes market size is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 3.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geomembranes Market by Type, Manufacturing Process, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04794251/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, an increase in spending on infrastructure development will also drive the market during the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices can restrict the growth of the market.



The HDPE membranes type segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

By type, HDPE is the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment in the geomembranes market.The geomembranes market has been categorized as HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, and PP.



HDPE membranes are available for low price and has a dense configuration (>0.94 g/cm3) when compared with other polyethylene types. They are easily available and have long-term durability. They also possess excellent chemical and UV resistance. These membranes are used in various applications, such as landscaping, mining, aquaculture, energy, waste, and water.



The mining application is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period

Based on application, the geomembrane market has been categorized into mining, waste management, and civil construction. Mining is expected to be the largest application in the geomembranes market.



Geomembranes have various applications in the mining industry such as containment system that restrains the effect of mining operations on the environment owing to their excellent properties such as chemical resistance, elevated temperature range, low permeability, weatherability, UV resistance, and high tear and puncture resistance.



APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to an increase in development activity related to the mining and construction industry.The large population of countries like China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and others countries provide huge opportunities for the mining sectors of APAC.



Moreover, high population also results in high amount of waste generation and demand for clean water, which will, in turn, drive the need for waste and water management. The above-mentioned factors will drive the geomembrane market in this region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the geomembranes marketplace.

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 30%, Tier: 40%, and Tier 3: 30%

• By Designation - C Level: 30%, Directors: 50%, Others: 20%

• By Region – APAC: 40%, Europe: 30%, North America: 10%, South America:10%, and Middle East & Africa: 10%

The geomembranes market comprises major solution providers, such as Solmax (Canada), Raven Industries (US), AGRU (Austria), Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (US), Atarfil (Spain), PLASTIKA KRITIS (Greece), JUTA (Czech Republic), Maccaferri (Italy), Firestone Building Products (US), The NAUE group (Germany), Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials (China), Carthage Mills (US), Environmental Protection (US), Geofabrics (Australia), Geosynthetics Limited (UK), Ginegar Plastic Products (Israel), Global Synthetics (Australia), Layfield Group (Canada), CETCO (US), Nilex (Canada), SOTRAFA (Spain), SOPREMA (France), Texel Industries Limited (India), Titan Environmental Containment (Canada), and US Fabrics (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the geomembranes market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the geomembranes market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as provider, application, organization size, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with the closest approximations of the geomembranes market revenue and its sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





