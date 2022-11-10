Electric Two-Wheeler Lithium-Ion Battery Management System Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market was pegged at $0.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.8 billion CAGR 20.3% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments Covered Topology, Vehicle Type, and Region Drivers Rise in adoption of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles Increase in industry preference for use of lithium-ion batteries Opportunities Surge in adoption of cloud-connected battery management system Rise in demand for renewable energy Restrains Surge in overall price of products with addition of battery management system

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, commuters avoided the use of public transportation and adopted e-bikes as they are safe, convenient, and affordable.

The demand for e-bikes is expected to grow at a moderate rate post-pandemic as well.

The report segments the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market on the basis of topology, vehicle type, and region.

Based on topology, the report is divided into centralized, distributed, and modular. The modular segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the centralized segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.0% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of vehicle type, the report is classified into on pedelecs, scooters, and motorcycles. The motorcycles segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. However, the scooters segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

The global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

The global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Elithion Inc, Leclanché SA, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Nuvation Energy, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Navitas System LLC, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Shenzhen Litongwei Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated.

The report analyzes these key players in the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and maintain their foothold in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

