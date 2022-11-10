Military Antenna Market to Garner $6.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global military antenna market generated $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $6.7 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 316 Segments Covered Platform, Application, Frequency, End-Use, and Region. Drivers Integration of military SATCOM in military communication. Rise in use of electronically steered phased array antennas along with massive demand for land-based communication systems. Opportunities Replacement of traditional equipment with technologically upgraded one. Surge in government spending on military applications. Restraints Limited bandwidth for communications along with huge costs related to the development and maintenance of infrastructure.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global military antenna market, owing to the disruption in supply chain leading to delays in production cycles, forcing firms to incur losses.

The COVID-19 pandemic substantially impacted the overall military communications equipment manufacturing, such as audio processors, air traffic control towers, integrated naval communication systems, deployable radio-link communication systems, high-reliability transistors, and others, thereby adversely affecting the growth of the global market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global military antenna market based on platform, application, frequency, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on platform, the ground segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the marine segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the airborne segment.

On the basis of application, the electronic warfare segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SATCOM segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses communication, surveillance, and telemetry segments.

In terms of end-use, the OEM segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly fourth-fifths of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific military antenna market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global military antenna market report include Alaris Holdings Limited, Amphenol Corporation, Antcom Corporation, Antenna Products Corporation, AVL Technologies, Inc., Barker & Williamson, Cobham Aerospace Communications, Comrod Communication Group, Eylex Pty Ltd., Hascall-Denke, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd., Mobile Mark, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, and Southwest Antennas.

The report analyzes these key players in the global military antenna market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

