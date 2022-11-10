Global Smart Transport Systems Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring AB Electrolux, ABB, Accenture, Advantech and AGT International Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transport Systems: Technology, Infrastructure and the Evolution from Connected to Autonomous Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the smart transportation market by technology and solutions with segmentation by business model, transportation mode, and vehicle types from 2022 to 2027.

It includes analysis of the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook.

It also assesses the autonomous vehicle market including leading vendors, strategies, product and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies.

The research includes analysis of supporting technologies including 5G, edge computing and computer vision.

Select Research Findings

The overall global smart transportation market will reach $191.5 billion by 2027

Europe and North America will be leading markets at $64.5 billion and $62.5 billion

Germany will be the leading country in the European market, reaching $17.8 billion by 2027

Integrated supervision systems in North America will be a $13.3 billion opportunity by 2027

The market for in-vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems will reach $5.3 billion globally by 2027

5G related software expenditures in support of autonomous vehicle solutions will reach $13.2 billion by 2027

Edge computing infrastructure and services in support of autonomous vehicles will reach $42.8 billion by 2027

Combined 5G and mobile edge computing solutions to accelerate V2X growth in Asia Pacific and North America markets

The global market for Vehicle-to-Pedestrian solutions to reach $927.1 million by 2027, surpassed only by Vehicle-to-Grid in terms of CAGR

Key Topics Covered:

5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2022-2030



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. 5G Technology and Solutions



4. 5G Applications and Services



5. 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2030



6. Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions



7. Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis



8. Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis



9. Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2030



10. Conclusions and Recommendations



11. Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services



Global Mobile Edge Computing Market by Infrastructure, Deployment Model, Computing as a Service, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segments, and Industry Verticals 2022-2027



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture



4. MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities



5. MEC Ecosystem



6. MEC Application and Service Strategies



7. Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployment



8. Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

10. Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue



11. MEC Case Studies



12. Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook



AI in Computer Vision Market by Technology, Solutions, Use Cases, Deployment Model and Industry Verticals 2022-2027



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction



3. Technology and Application Analysis



4. Company Analysis



5. AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, etc.), Vehicle Autonomy Level, Safety and Commercial Applications 2022-2027



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. V2X Market Drivers



4. V2X Technology Drivers



5. V2X Impact on Industry Verticals

6. V2X Connected Vehicle Ecosystem



7. V2X Market Trends and Use Cases



8. V2X Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027



9. Summary and Conclusions



10. Appendix: Technologies Supporting V2X



Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level, Powertrain Type, Components, and Supporting Technologies including 5G, AI, and Edge Computing 2022-2027



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Autonomous Systems Technology and Market Analysis

4. Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Analysis



5. Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



Smart Transportation Market by Technology, Solution Type, Transport Mode, Business Model, and Vehicle Types 2022-2027



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Smart Transportation Market Dynamics



4. Smart Transportation Case Studies



5. Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027

6. Regional Markets for Smart Transportation 2022-2027



7. Company Analysis



8. Conclusions



9. Appendix: Connected Vehicles

IoT in Connected Vehicles and Personal Transportation Market 2022-2027



1 Executive Summary



2 IoT in Automotive



3 IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts



4 North America IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts



5 Europe IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts

6 APAC IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts



7 Latin and Central America IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts



8 Middle East and Africa IoT in Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecasts

Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

ABB Ltd.

Accenture

Advantech Co. Ltd

AGT International

AIBrian Inc.

AImotive

Algolux

Alibaba (SAIC Motors)

Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)

Alstom

Amazon Inc.

AMD

AMP Robotics

Apple Inc.

APTIV

Arbe Robotics

ARM Limited

Athena Security

Atmel Corporation

Audi AG

Aurora

Autoliv Inc.

Autotalks Ltd.

AVEVA Group PLC

Baidu Inc.

Basler

Bass

Beijing Trunk Tech Co. Ltd.

Bentley Systems

Blackberry QNX

BMW AG

Brighterion Inc.

Buddy

Ceva Inc.

Cisco System Inc.

Cognata

Cohda Wireless

Commsignia

Conduent

Continental AG

Creative Virtual

Cruise LLC

Cubic

CureMetrix

DAF Trucks

Daimler AG

Deep Vision

Deepmap

Deepscale

DENSO Corporation

Descartes

Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd.

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

Facebook (Meta)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford Motor Company

General Electric

General Motors

General Vision Inc.

Google

GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Graphcore

Groopic

Groq

Groupe PSA

Groupe Renault

H2O.ai

Hailo

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hyundai

IBM

Idriverplus

Indra Sistemas

Innoviz Technologies

Innovusion

Inspekto

Intel Corporation

iRobot Corp.

IVECO

Jaguar Land Rover

Kapsch

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Leap Motion Inc.

LeddarTech

LG CNS

Lionbridge AI

Lyft Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Metawave

Microsoft Corporation

Mighty AI

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

motion.ai

MSR-Traffic

Nikola Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Nuro

NVidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Omron Adept Technology

Oracle

PACCAR

Panasonic Corporation

PointGrab Ltd.

Porsche AG

Presenso

Prophesee

Qualcomm

Rethink Robotics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robosense

Robotic Vision Technologies

Saab

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP

Scania AB

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

SparkCognition Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Tencent

Tesla Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Thales Group

TomTom International BV.

Toshiba

Toyota Motor Corporation

Trimble

TriVision

Uber Technologies Inc.

Valeo

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Visteon

Vizseek

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Car Corporation

Voyage

WeRide

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Xilinx

Zenuity

ZF Friedrichshafen

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

ZIVID

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9k91p