TILT Holdings Brings Coda Signature, Award-Winning Maker of One of Colorado’s Top Cannabis Chocolate Bars, to Massachusetts

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc . (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced it has partnered with Coda Signature (“Coda”), one of the cannabis industry’s leading infused chocolatiers, to launch the brand in Massachusetts. Expected to be available in the state within the first quarter of 2023 and in Ohio soon after, Coda is the ninth brand to join TILT’s wide ranging brand portfolio that celebrates BIPOC- and women-owned brands.



Coda’s C-suite breaks cannabis industry molds as female artists, chefs, inventors, operators, and entrepreneurs driving innovation and excellence for a brand founded in Colorado in 2016. Coda products include premium, ethically-sourced, cannabis-infused chocolate bars that rapidly gained a strong following across its home state. Massachusetts will be the second state for Coda as it begins to build an east coast following with such acclaimed infused flavors as “Coffee & Doughnuts” and “Cream & Crumble.” In addition to its bestselling Signature Chocolate bars, Coda also creates all-natural French Fruit Notes, a reimagined take on gummies with natural flavors and real fruit purée, as well as topicals and infused bath bombs. The Q1 launch for Massachusetts will include three chocolate bars and three different Fruit Notes in 20-pack or two-pack options.

“We have always had a goal of becoming a leader in cannabis-infused confections and wellness products. With our commitment to high-quality ingredients and people, and now high-quality partners, we’ve done just that,” said Coda Signature CEO Maigread Eichten. “Thanks to our new partnership with TILT, we can bring our exciting portfolio of sought-after Signature Chocolate and Fruit Notes to the growing Massachusetts market.”

“Coda is a brand that stands out for its award-winning products and experience with operations in one of the country’s most mature recreational markets,” said Gary Santo, TILT’s chief executive officer. “With our award-winning kitchen and Coda’s proven products, TILT is well-equipped to develop a new following for Coda’s fan-favorite chocolate bars and Fruit Notes with consumers and patients in Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts patients and consumers will be able to find Coda at TILT’s Commonwealth Alternative Care , Inc. dispensaries in Brockton, Cambridge and Taunton, as well as dispensaries throughout the commonwealth. Dispensaries in Massachusetts interested in carrying Coda or other TILT brand partner products, including 1906 , Airo , Black Buddha , Highsman , Her Highness , Old Pal , and Toast should contact our wholesale team at wholesale@commonwealthaltcare.org to order.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Coda Signature

Coda Signature creates delightfully crafted cannabis experiences featuring luxury edibles and topicals that complement a well-lived life. The women-led and -operated company sets the standard for world-class quality and accessible luxury, earning prestigious awards in multiple markets for its products. Established in 2016, Coda Signature continues to grow its lines and market reach, delivering consistent cannabinoid dosing and artistically crafted cannabis products for both the medicinal and adult-use markets. Coda Signature products are available in dispensaries across Colorado, with planned expansion into other North American emerging markets. Experience Coda: codasignature.com.

