Global Automated Dubbing Service Market to Hit Sales Value of US$ 189.80 Million by 2030 | Film and Television Industry Contributed US$ 45.87 Million in 2021 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global automated dubbing service market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, owing to the rising demand for content localization among media and entertainment companies. With the increase in globalization and the proliferation of digital media, there has been a growing need for content to be made available in multiple languages. This has created a significant opportunity for dubbing service providers, who are able to offer their expertise in language translation and voiceover services.

Content localization is a complex process that requires careful planning and execution. In order to produce high quality dubbed versions of films and TV programs, dubbing service providers must have access to skilled voice artists and translators, as well as state-of-the-art recording facilities. Astute Analytica’s Media's analysis of the dubbing services industry reveals that the leading players in the market are those that have invested heavily in these areas.

Key trends shaping the future of the automated dubbing service market include:

1. Increasing demand for localization: With the growth of global content consumption, there is an increasing demand for localized content. This is especially true in emerging markets such as China and India, where audiences are increasingly demanding content in their native language.

2. Advances in technology: Technology is playing an increasingly important role in the dubbing process, with new software and hardware solutions making it faster and easier to create high-quality dubbed content.

3. Growth of OTT platforms: Over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are driving growth in the dubbing services industry, as they require dubbed content to reach a wider audience.

4. Changing consumer habits: Consumer habits are changing, with more people watching content on mobile devices and on demand. This has created new opportunities for dubbing services companies to reach consumers through online channel.

Video Segment Generates Over 52% Revenue of Automated Dubbing Service Market

The global automated dubbing service market is growing at a rapid pace owing to the increasing demand for video content. The video segment is expected to generate over 52% revenue of the automated dubbing service market by 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of online videos and the need for accurate and localized content. Moreover, growing demand for automated dubbing services from various end-use industries, such as media and entertainment, education, and corporate is adding fuel to the market growth.

With the advent of new technologies, there has been a shift in the way video content is consumed. Audiences now prefer watching videos on their smartphones and tablets rather than on television. This has led to an increase in demand for accurate and localized video content. Automated dubbing services provide an efficient and cost-effective solution for creating localized video content.

The audio segment in the automated dubbing service market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for audio content in various applications such as e-learning, webinars, and podcasts. The growing popularity of audio streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music is also expected to drive the growth of this segment.

The gaming segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of online gaming among teenagers and young adults. The availability of high-speed Internet services and growing number of smartphone users are also expected to contribute to the growth of this segment.

Top 6 Players Hold Over 60% Share of Automated Dubbing Service Market

VideoDubber, Straive, AppTek, Papercup, vidby, and My Dubbing are top 6 players in the global automated dubbing service market and they are holding around 60% of the market share.

VideoDubber is an AI-based, automated dubbing service that helps content creators quickly and easily create dubbed versions of their videos in multiple languages. The company has been recognized as a leading player in the automated dubbing industry, and its technology is used by major content providers such as Netflix, YouTube, and Facebook. Astute Analytica's analysis shows that VideoDubber is a strong performer in the automated dubbing service market, with a market share of more than 15%. The company's technology is also used by a number of smaller content providers, which gives it a good foothold in the market.

In terms of technology, our analysis showed that VideoDubber is miles ahead of its competitors. The company uses cutting-edge machine learning algorithms to provide its customers with the best possible results. Moreover, they are always looking for ways to further improve their technology. For instance, they are currently working on a new lip-sync algorithm that promises to revolutionize the industry.

When it comes to customer satisfaction, again, our analysis showed that VideoDubber is the clear leader in the global automated dubbing service market. The company has a 96% customer satisfaction rating, which is significantly higher than the industry average. This is thanks to their focus on providing an excellent customer experience. They offer 24/7 customer support and have a very user-friendly interface.

Film and Television Industry Contributed $45.87 Million to Global Market

Automated dubbing is an important tool for content producers who want to reach global audiences. It allows them to quickly and efficiently create localized versions of their content, without sacrificing quality or creative control. The report on global automated dubbing service market notes that the use of automated dubbing services is particularly prevalent in children's programming, where localization is key to success. In fact, Astute Analytica estimates that nearly 65% of all children's programming dubbed into other languages is done using automation.

For kids' shows in particular, it's imperative to have high-quality dubs that capture both the visual and emotional aspects of the original. With automated dubbing, content producers can be confident they're delivering a top-notch product to every market.

It was found that the North American film and television industry is the largest user of automated dubbing service market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. As consumers around the world increasingly demand content in their native languages, the industry is turning to automation to meet this demand. While traditional post-production methods can be costly and time-consuming, automated dubbing can significantly reduce both costs and turnaround times. In addition, automated dubbing can help broadcasters and content creators reach new markets and expand their global audience.

Given these advantages, it is not surprising that the film and television industry is leading the way in adopting automated dubbing services. Astute Analytica expects this trend in the global automated dubbing service market to continue in the years ahead as more companies look to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The growth of the film and television industry is the main driver of this market expansion. In particular, the rise of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video has increased demand for dubbed content.

