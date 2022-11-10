Watchfire Preps New Centerhung, Scorer’s Table and Shot Clocks for Winter Sports

DANVILLE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter sports get underway, Watchfire has introduced several new products to enhance scoring, timing, and fan experiences for matches at high schools, colleges, and sporting complexes. The latest innovations include easy-to-install and customizable video centerhungs, scorer’s tables, a variety of shot clocks, and pre-assembled audio cabinets. Click to tweet.



The cornerstone of the new sports products is an innovative new centerhung video display that features a self-climbing hoist for easy and quick installation. Built with Watchfire’s prefabricated ReadyDisplay, the new centerhung can be customized with two, three, or four sides and with top or bottom rings. Venues can add mitered LED panel corners for a seamless, edge-to-edge experience. The Watchfire centerhung is available in various resolutions and sizes, up to 10’ x 16’, and features adjustable tilt faces for peak viewing.

The centerhung is operated using Watchfire’s Ignite Sports software and a tablet device. It can be used to display a digital scoreboard as well as crowd prompts, advertising, and branding messages.

“Sports technology changes rapidly, so we are focused on innovating our products to meet the latest needs of sporting venues for the best quality products that add value to players and spectators,” said Pattabi Doraiswamy, Watchfire Vice President of Research and Development. “From R&D to design and in-house manufacturing, our focus is always on innovating quickly while staying focused on quality.”

Additional products shipping now for indoor sporting venues include:

Digital scorer’s tables. Measuring 3’ x 10’ and available in various high-resolution LED pitches, Watchfire’s rugged scorer’s table is portable and can operate alone or connect with additional tables to create a single display up to 60 feet long. It comes with padding in multiple colors, a built-in horn, rack mounts, and cup holders.

Watchfire Sound enhancements . Watchfire's pre-assembled audio packages feature a new smart cabinet design that delivers quick installation, weatherproof protection, and easy-access service panels. The mesh cover ensures ultra-clear and consistent audio plus team branding opportunities.

. Watchfire’s pre-assembled audio packages feature a new smart cabinet design that delivers quick installation, weatherproof protection, and easy-access service panels. The mesh cover ensures ultra-clear and consistent audio plus team branding opportunities. New video clock. Watchfire’s video display doubles as a shot clock and videoboard. It syncs with the game clock, and can be zoned to display lineups, welcome messages for teams and players, sponsor logos and fan prompts. The two-foot clock includes a perimeter light to indicate the time has reached zero.

Watchfire’s video display doubles as a shot clock and videoboard. It syncs with the game clock, and can be zoned to display lineups, welcome messages for teams and players, sponsor logos and fan prompts. The two-foot clock includes a perimeter light to indicate the time has reached zero. Independent shot clocks. Watchfire’s latest shot clock operates independently of any existing scoring system via a handheld controller. This is ideal for a school adding shot clocks to its gym.

“Beginning with this basketball season, many state athletic associations are permitted to adopt the shot clock rule, and these products make it easy for schools choosing to do that,” said Kyle Dines, Watchfire Vice President of Sports. “As the Official Scoreboard and Videoboard Manufacturer of the National Federation of High Schools, we felt it was important to provide a clock that was affordable, easy to install, and operated reliably whether or not the school is using a Watchfire scoreboard.”

To learn more about Watchfire’s complete sports product line, visit watchfiresigns.com/score.

