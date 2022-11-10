Law Enforcement Software Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Real-Time Analytics Boosts Sector

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market By Offering, By Deployment Model: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The law enforcement software market was valued at $13.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Factors such as growth in mobile users worldwide and increase in investment in mobile apps and increase in the demand for real-time analytics for personalized ads, impact the growth of the law enforcement software market globally. In addition, the market growth is affected by data security & privacy concerns and lack of technical manpower and lack of knowledge about benefits of law enforcement software solutions.

Furthermore, increase in integrated law enforcement software solutions influences the market growth. However, each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the growth of the global law enforcement software market during the forecast period.





Key Market Segments

By Offering

Software

Software

Record Management Software

Jail management Software

Crime Management Software

Digital Policing Software

Others

Service

Support Maintenance

Implementation Integration Services

Training Education Services

Support Maintenance Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Findings of the Study

By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest law enforcement software market share in 2021.

By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.

By deployment, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

The key players that operate in the law enforcement software market analysis are Accenture, ALEN Inc., CAPERS Software, CODY Systems, Column Case Management, Cyrun, eForce, Esri, Guardian Alliance Technologies, Hexagon AB, IBM Corporation, Lexipol, Matrix Pointe Software, NICE, Omnigo, Presynct Technologies, and Tracker Products. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the law enforcement software industry.

